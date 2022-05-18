HARMONY — Cooper Vance was in a groove for the Mohawk High baseball team Tuesday night.
Vance tossed a complete-game gem, including 13 strikeouts, in leading the Warriors to a 7-1 WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff win over 13th-seeded Keystone Oaks. The game was played at Seneca Valley High School.
Vance allowed four hits and an earned run with no walks.
Fourth-seeded Mohawk (14-4) will meet fifth-seeded Yough, a 7-6 victor over Mount Pleasant, on Thursday at a time and site to be determined in the quarterfinals.
The Warriors recorded eight total hits, including two each by J.C. Voss and Jacob Werner. Jay Wrona and Werner knocked in two runs apiece.
Keystone Oaks (5-12) scored a run in the first and that run held up until the bottom of the fourth, when Mohawk plated six markers. The Warriors tacked one more on in the fifth.
