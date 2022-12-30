The honors continue for Union High’s football team.
Braylon Thomas was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Class 1A All-State team on Thursday.
“It’s pretty nice, but it’s just another award,” he said. “My goal is to win a state championship.”
Thomas came close. The junior helped guide the Scotties to their first WPIAL football title since 1959 and first-ever state championship game appearance on the gridiron.
“He had a great season,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “We had a lot of question marks coming into the season and he really upped his game. He led us to a WPIAL championship and a state final. He was our catalyst. Good for him.”
Thomas took over as the team’s starting quarterback this fall. He excelled and joined the elite 1,000-1,000 club. He passed for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,649 yards on 274 carries. He scored 22 touchdowns and had eight 2-point conversions.
“He definitely progressed throughout the year, without a doubt,” Niedbala said. “We tried to take advantage of his skillset and what he could do. I think he’d be the first to tell you it’s a great honor, but it’s a team award just like any of the other awards.
In the WPIAL championship game at Acrisure Stadium, Thomas led all rushers with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 80 yards as Union shut out top-seeded Bishop Canevin, 26-0. The Scotties defeated Port Allegany, 46-36, in the PIAA semifinals and dropped a 22-8 decision to Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA title game at Cumberland Valley High School. The talent-filled squad finished 12-4 on the year.
“When you are such a small school with so few players, everybody counts,” Niedbala. “The kids and everybody knew that, for us to go, Braylon had to go.”
Thomas is appreciative of the talent he had around him on the field.
“I don’t do it all myself, either. I need help from my teammates, blocking and opening holes,” he said. “My award is their award, really.”
Niedbala looks forward to seeing what Thomas can do next fall. However, Thomas is a key member of Union’s basketball team, which made it to the WPIAL title game last season and is a contender once again this winter.
“We’re worried about basketball season. We’re rolling in basketball right now. I think that’s all he cares about and all I care about right now,” Niedbala said. “Am I excited for next football season? Yes. We’ll take that whenever we’re done with these winter and spring seasons, though.”
