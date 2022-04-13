Mia Preuhs is already showing a promising future for Union High’s softball team.
Preuhs, a freshman, pitched five innings allowing one hit, five walks and had 12 strikeouts in an 8-7 loss against Ellwood City Lincoln on April 5. She also had three hits that game.
“It was really exciting,” Preuhs said of the Ellwood City game. “Even though we came up short it was really exciting to be in that position. It was a fun game.”
Preuhs pitched six innings in relief to win against WPIAL Section 1-1A rival South Side Beaver, 7-6 in eight innings, on April 7. She allowed zero runs, one hit, walked four and struck out 15 batters.
Preuhs had one hit and a two-run homer to tie the game at 6 and three RBIs against the Lady Rams. Last year, Union and South Side Beaver shared the section title.
“It was a really important game because if we won we secured the section (lead),” Preuhs said. “It was exciting and relieving to be in that position.”
For her efforts, Preuhs was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“She did fantastic. Everything was on,” Union coach Doug Fisher said of Preuhs performance against South Side Beaver. “It didn’t matter what I called, where I placed it. They just couldn’t touch her.”
A daughter of Marney and Don Preuhs, the freshman pitcher started playing softball at tee ball and started pitching in the sixth grade. Besides softball, Preuhs competes in basketball and volleyball for Union.
Currently, Preuhs has recorded over 50 strikeouts this season. She usually comes in as a reliever.
“I think I have the skill to be one in the future,” Preuhs said on becoming a starting pitcher. “I like the two-seam out, it cuts right when they swing and I like that when I pitch it very good.”
“That’s my method. Because Halaena (Blakley) ran out of gas by the time we got to the playoffs last year, not to her avail, but it was because I was using her every, every day,” Fisher said. “What I do is start off (Piper) Jendrysik first. Let her go a couple innings and then I bring in Mia. It’s not so much a relief thing. It’s more of a method because of the speed differential too. There’s probably a 20 mile-an-hour difference there.”
Preuhs was having some issues at bat until the two-run homer during the South Side Beaver game.
“I’ve been struggling with hitting,” Preuhs said. “I’ve been in a slump so that got me out of my slump for me.”
“She’s doing great. That number 12, she fills it well, that was my daughter’s (Skylar Fisher) number last year and she was a hitting champion there,” Fisher said. “She’s doing great. She can really swing the bat.”
Preuhs also plays shortstop for Silver Creek Softball. Aside from pitching, Preuhs plays third base for Union.
“I think the strengths are a lot of defense because we’ve been better at that because we got new people that came up for it, too,” Preuhs said of the Union team. “The top of our lineup is pretty good at hitting too. I would say we could improve on hitting.”
Preuhs commented that, aside from the offense and defense she brings to the table, she brings a positivity to the team.
“If we’re down I’ll be like, ‘Come on girls we got this.’” Preuhs said.
The freshman said she still looks to improve on her hitting and pitching for her and Union’s future.
Preuhs praised the upperclassmen leadership on the team.
“I think they have good leadership,” Preuhs said. “They bring people up and if you’re not doing something right they tell you nicely and stuff like that and help others.”
Preuhs also praised coach Fisher.
“He brings the team up and he’s a really good coach,” Preuhs said. “I feel like he helped me a lot with my confidence with this team coming in as a freshman and not knowing what positions I’m going to play.”
Preuhs said her goals are to get her strikes to balls ratio over 70 percent.
“My team gets me motivated and my dad gets me motivated, too,” Preuhs said. “I just want to improve for my dad and the team, too.”
