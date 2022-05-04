The Union High girls basketball team made program history this season.
The Lady Scots shared a piece of the WPIAL Section 1-1A title, reached the WPIAL semifinals and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals.
Kelly Cleaver helped propel Union to those new heights this winter and was named to the WPIAL Section 1-1A all-star team. Rochester’s Corynne Hauser and Mekenzie Robison, Bishop Canevin’s Ashley Lippold and Eden Christian’s Emilia Johnson joined Cleaver on the first team.
Cleaver, a sophomore forward, averaged 13.5 points per game.
“She was definitely a big part of our success. She played on both ends of the court; she played well offensively and played great defensively, boxing out and rebounding,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “She is a complete player and a key for us.”
Union tied Rochester for the section title with a 7-1 record. The Lady Scots beat Eden Christian, 40-25, in the WPIAL quarterfinals, but fell to Bishop Canevin, 49-43, in the WPIAL semifinals. They advanced to the PIAA tournament and won their first two games against Farrell (42-33) and Elk County Catholic (38-35). Portage ended the team’s season at 22-3 with a 32-27 overtime win in the PIAA quarterfinals.
“We dealt with all kinds of ups and down this season, like losing Elyse Booker with an injury going into the PIAA playoffs,” Nogay said. “We had girls step up and fill some big shoes.
“Overall, the girls got to experience success, first within the section. Those two Rochester games were big. Getting into the WPIAL and state playoffs and having some success was huge. The flipside is that they tasted defeat there and we want to use that as motivation for next year.”
The Lady Scots return the majority of their roster for next year and expect big things.
“The luxury we have is we have everybody back, including Kelly,” Nogay said. “We’ll go into this summer, put some work in and continue to build on what we’ve been doing. We need to get back to work and, hopefully, we can put in the same type of effort we did this year.”
WPIAL SECTION 1-1A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Corynne Hauser (Rochester), Sr.; Kelly Cleaver (Union), Soph.; Mekenzie Robison (Rochester), Sr.; Emilia Johnson (Eden Christian), Sr.; Ashley Lippold (Bishop Canevin), Jr.
