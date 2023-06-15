The Union High softball team has had one goal and one goal only in mind since the start of the 2023 season.
A state championship.
After reaching the PIAA Class 1A semifinals for the first time in the program’s history and coming back from a two-run deficit to defeat West Branch, 5-2, the Lady Scots are en route to their final destination.
“One more game,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “Just one more game.”
Last season, the goal in mind for Union (20-3 overall) was winning WPIAL gold for the first time.
“That was our goal — just to win the WPIAL last year. Then, we got put out in the quarterfinals last year in states at Slippery Rock,” Fisher said. “We had the bus ride home and on the bus ride I said, ‘Listen, our goal last year was to do what we did. This upcoming season, we’re going to win states,’ so that’s all we’re striving for. Nobody’s excited. This is it and this is where we’re going.”
Union is set to battle Tri-Valley (23-2), which won its game on Tuesday, in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Friday at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Park.
“I was listening to the game a little bit. I haven’t found anything on them and usually I don’t do that too much because I don’t want to try and over coach it or do whatever,” Fisher said. “It’s more like a chess game than everybody thinks. You’ll do this to throw me off and I’ll do this to throw him off. Then, if you over coach it you’re going the wrong way and he’s going a different way. I really try not to do that. I try to just stick with our game. If we can’t win with our game, we can’t win.”
Tri-Valley coach Marty Shade said preparation for the championship game, “Has gone good,” adding, “It’s hard to get much stuff on Union. I’m sure they’re trying the same to get stuff on us too. I know their pitcher (Mia Preuhs) had 17 strikeouts in the quarterfinals. That gets your attention real quick.”
Entering the pitching circle for the Lady Scots will be their ace, Preuhs (13-3). In the semifinals, Preuhs opened up the rally in the seventh and produced three hits, while in the quarterfinals she posted a career-high 17 strikeouts.
“She mows them down and then puts the numbers up, too.” Fisher said of Preuhs.
Emma Maurer (12-1) will be the starting pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs. In the semifinals, Maurer relinquished two hits, one run and pitched four walks and struck out 12 batters.
“She’s a hard worker. She works hard,” Shade said of Maurer. “She’s been my pitcher for three years. She throws hard too and she likes to get the ball in the big games.”
What are the keys to victory for Union?
“I think our lineup. The bats,” Fisher said. “The lineup, we’re tough one through nine. I believe that is what will carry us. (Mia) will get us there, but of course we have to put up runs, too.”
Putting up runs is nothing that Union is shy about doing. The Lady Scots have posted 10 or more runs in 20 of their 23 games this season. In the semifinals, Union made 14 total hits.
What does Tri-Valley need to do to win?
“You’ve got to play defense...always,” Shade said. “You’ve got to catch the ball and make the plays. I’m hoping to get a fast start and maybe get a lead on them and put some pressure on them. I’m sure they’re thinking the same thing. Also, you need a little luck.”
Fisher said that Union is fine-tuning its defense leading up to the championship game, adding, “Like usual, we pride ourselves with good defense because defense obviously wins championships. That and just keeping the sticks hot.”
Other than fine-tuning defense, not much has changed in Union’s practices since entering the playoffs.
“I think as long as we stick to our game plan that’s what will take us there,” Fisher said. “If we start to veer off, I think we’ll struggle a little bit. As long as we can keep our head in the game; play our game I think we’ll be okay.”
Communication and chemistry is the final piece of the puzzle for Union to bring back gold to Lawrence County.
“Believe it or not, we’re together, we’re always here and my practices, if you see, it’s a lot of that so they can gel,” Fisher said motioning to his players warming up at practice who were chatting throughout. “I believe chemistry is the biggest part of the team. So the communication on the field is talking back and forth so everybody is comfortable with, ‘I got it. You got bag. I got bag.’ It just comes natural. We worked on it a little bit. It’s just more natural because they’re all such good friends.”
The one thing that contrasts the two teams is the experience on the rosters. The Lady Scots have a fairly young roster and it’s their first time at the big dance, while Tri-Valley won gold in 2021 against West Greene.
“I thought about that,” Shade said on having an older roster. “I thought about that and maybe that might be an advantage, but two years ago we were very young and we won (the championship).”
Fisher said everyone is healthy coming into the championship.
Six players on Union’s roster — Preuhs, Bella Cameron, Chloe Confer, Olivia Benedict, Maddie Settle and Addie Nogay — are not strangers to the big stage. Those six players on Union’s roster helped win PIAA gold in basketball in March, which was the first time capturing the title in the program’s history.
If the Lady Scots topple Tri-Valley, it will mark the second state title for those six individuals and the second time saying they captured a program first — all in one year.
Is winning contagious at Union?
“Contagious? I believe so,” Fisher said. “Once you’ve got it...and they’ve been on the big stage already at states so they’re used to it. It’s business as usual.”
Fisher said he’d describe this journey and the experience of this season with one word, “Determination,” adding, “They were determined to get there and they did. So, I’ll take that.”
The following is the starting lineup for the Lady Scots: Olivia Williams (2b), Allie Ross (CF), Addie Nogay (LF), Mia Preuhs (P), Olivia Benedict (DP), Tori May (1b), Mallory Gorgacz (SS), Bella Cameron (C), Ella Casalandra (3b) and Piper Jendrysik (RF/Flex).
