The Union High volleyball team continued its winning ways Thursday night.
The Lady Scots knocked off Beaver County Christian at home in WPIAL Section 1-1A action after four sets 25-11, 26-24, 18-25, 25-15.
“I’ve been telling them all year long it’s a whole team win, everybody from the people on the benches to the JV kids across the gym,” Union coach Nicolle Benincase said. “If they get in they do what they’re supposed to do. Everybody takes care of business and we come together — whole team win, every time.”
Union (7-0 section, 11-0 overall) jumped out to a quick victory in the first set and had to regroup during a back-and-forth battle to take the second set.
“It was inconsistent passing tonight for us. When we would get the inconsistent passing then we can’t run our offense,” Benincase said. “We rely heavily on our offense, obviously, to win us games but I would say a lot of our servers came in clutch tonight like Madison Mangelli, Allie Ross, Mallory Gorgacz there at the end of the game coming in to serve consistently and then be able to close those gaps for us which was nice.”
The Lady Eagles stayed alive in the game after taking the third set.
“We expected a lot of good defense on (Beaver County Christian’s) behalf,” Benincase said. “We expected them to return almost everything we could put at them unless it was our full force attacks or finding gaps in their coverage which is hard to do. They’re very good defensive team; we were expecting that coming into tonight.”
Ella Casalandra posted 20 assists and three aces, Isabell King posted four kills and 11 digs and Sydney Wrona produced 21 digs of her own for the Lady Scots.
Elise Booker was instrumental in winning the final set and the game with a series of explosive spikes.
“Their defense is really good so we knew that they were going to obviously have good coverage. We were really confident coming in though. It’s our home gym so we were positive and stayed confident really,” Booker said. “I think we did really good. We worked as a team, we communicated, all of that. We did really good as a team today and I’m so happy for it.”
Booker supplied 18 kills and 28 digs for Union.
“Elise is always a fantastic player. We’re going to miss her a lot next year,” Benincase said of Booker. “When she gets the good sets that she needs she can really bury the ball. That is something all of our opponents notice and try to prepare for but as you can see people are still surprised at the speed of her attack.”
Union’s Kelly Cleaver provided four blocks, seven kills and six digs, Gorgacz grabbed eight digs and four aces and Ross served up five aces for Union.
Union’s junior varsity team won after three sets 25-23, 17-25, 15-11. Olivia Benedict led the Lady Scots’ junior varsity team with five kills, 16 digs and seven aces.
