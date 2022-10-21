The Union High volleyball team capped the regular season in style Thursday night.
The Lady Scots knocked off host Burgettstown, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 in a WPIAL Section 1-1A contest.
Union finished the regular season 12-0 in the section and 16-0 overall.
Elise Booker slammed 19 kills, with 22 digs and three aces for the Lady Scots. Ella Casalandra collected 23 assists, while Isabell King contributed three kills, 15 digs, and three assists.
The Union JV picked up a 25-16, 25-18 victory.
Olivia Benedict recorded three blocks, five kills and nine digs, while Ava Pezzuolo produced three kills and six digs. Maddie Settle supplied 16 digs and Mia Preuhs posted three aces.
Laurel sweeps Riverside
The Lady Spartans posted a 25-17, 25-9, 25-11 Section 1-2A victory over the host Lady Panthers.
No other information was provided.
Mohawk wins in three
The Lady Warriors breezed to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-14 Section 1-2A road victory over Beaver Falls.
Audrey Magno delivered 27 digs and three kills for Mohawk and Estelle Winck added seven digs, five aces and eight assists.
Dominique Walko delivered 17 digs for the Lady Warriors, Jenna Barth was next with 13,
Chloe Fadden followed with six and Morgan Fry contributed four. Deyani Revis registered five digs and four kills.
Mohawk won the JV match, 25-12, 25-10.
Carmen Hart notched three digs and five aces for the Lady Warriors, while Reagan Magno served seven aces. Avery Sun scooped up seven digs and Riley Shaffer supplied six digs and five assists.
Wilmington loses
Paije Peterson produced 28 receptions and nine digs for the Lady Greyhounds in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 District 10, Region 2-2A road loss to Sharpsville.
Loghan Kollar was next for Wilmington (3-7, 7-12) with 22 receptions and 11 digs. Makenna Black tallied three blocks, 21 receptions, three aces and four points, while Myah Chimiak contributed 13 receptions and eight digs.
Alexis Boyer delivered 11 assists, six digs and four points for the visitors, Maelee Whiting slammed five kills with 12 blocks and 3 receptions, Chloe Krarup chipped in eight digs and four points, Lettie Mahle hauled in four receptions with three digs, and Kara Haines added four blocks, four receptions and three points.
The Lady Greyhounds won the JV match, 25-21, 25-16.
Boys soccer
Wilmington rolls
Joe Saterlee scored four goals to pace the Greyhounds to an 8-1 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Kennedy Catholic.
Colin Hill was next with three goals and an assist for Wilmington (12-4-1). Oden Sheffler scored a goal for the Greyhounds.
Daniel Wilson tallied two assists for Wilmington and Chance Miller was next with one.
Cross country
Mohawk competes
The Lady Warriors took second and the Warriors’ boys squad finished third in the TSTCA meet, which was held at California University of Pennsylvania.
Mohawk’s Jaxon Schoedel won the boys race in 17:19 and the Lady Warriors’ Natalie Lape took third in 21:13.
Scott McConnell took 11th for the Mohawk boys in 18:44 and teammate Nico Casvavilla was 27th in 19:58. Aiden Tanner finished 48th for the Warriors in 21:17 and Mark McKinney was 53rd in 21:40.
Ellie Whippo placed ninth for the Mohawk girls in 22:05 and teammate Lillian McClain captured 19th in 23:28. Katelyn Stivers (20th, 23:31) and Lydia Fair (39th, 25:28) also ran for the Lady Warriors.
Coaching
New Castle announces hires
The New Castle Area School District approved coaches for the winter sports season Monday night.
Following are the results of the hirings:
Jason Doneluck, assistant varsity basketball, $6,137; Bill Humphrey, junior varsity basketball, $6,137 (his wife, board member Karen Humphrey, abstained from voting. His vote was 8-0-1); Brian Rice, head 9th grade basketball coach, $4,324; Rich Bostic, head 8th grade basketball coach, $5,669; Samareese Richardson and John Cox, head 7th grade basketball coaches, splitting $4,237; Maria Joseph and Alaya Respress, assistant girls varsity basketball coaches, $6,317. Volunteer coaches: Kyle Cook, Mia Graham and Raquel Rivera, all girls basketball, and Jason Clare, bowling.
