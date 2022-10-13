The Union High volleyball team locked up a championship Thursday night.
The Lady Scots knocked off host South Side Beaver, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 in a WPIAL Section 1-1A action. The win secured the section crown for Union.
Elise Booker led Union (10-0 section, 14-0 overall) with 16 kills, 37 digs and five assists. Ella Casalandra provided 18 assists while Zoe Lepri made five blocks, five kills and seven digs for the Lady Scots.
Mallory Gorgacz posted 15 digs, Nina DiNardo produced six assists and Kelly Cleaver notched five blocks, three kills and 11 digs for Union.
Union’s junior varsity team defeated South Side Beaver 25-18, 27-25. Olivia Benedict provided five kills, 10 digs and three aces while Miera Gunn slammed three kills and had four digs for Union.
Laurel sweeps
The Lady Spartans swept Ellwood City Lincoln in Section 1-2A action 25-17, 25-14, 25-13.
Joselynn Fortuna supplied 28 assists for Laurel. Regan Atkins produced 11 kills and Johnna Hill had 14 passes to target, and Reese Bintrim grabbed seven blocks for the Lady Spartans.
Shenango wins
The Lady Wildcats continued their winning ways after sweeping Beaver Falls in a Section 1-2A game, 25-6, 25-14, 25-7, to remain undefeated.
Kylee Rubin led Shenango (12-0) with 16 kills while Emilee Fedrizzi provided nine kills and 13 service points. Ang Butchelle slammed seven kills and Maddy Long supplied 33 assists and 13 service points for the Lady ‘Cats.
Shenango’s junior varsity team defeated Beaver Falls, 2-0.
Boys soccer
Wilmington wins
Joe Saterlee scored four goals and added two assists to pace the Greyhounds to a 6-1 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Sharpsville.
Colin Hill added a goal and two assists for Wilmington (10-4-1), while Ryder Tervo tallied a goal. Beckett Miller and Chance Miller handed out one assist each.
Skyler Sloan recorded three saves in net to pick up the win.
Girls Soccer
Wilmington Wins
The Lady Greyhounds defeated Sharpsville in a District 10, Region 1A away game, 6-0.
Wilmington held a 4-0 halftime advantage. Sarah Dieter led Wilmington with two goals while Sarah Thomas, Analiese Hendrickson, Isabella Melnik and Annalee Gardner all scored one goal.
Emily Arblaster led in assists after providing two for the Lady Greyhounds (5-1, 11-4). Sabrina Devite, Hendrickson, Dieter and Melnik were also credited an assist for Wilmington.
Wilmington’s goalkeeper, Taylor Kendall, made two saves in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.