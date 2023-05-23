BUTLER — The Union High baseball team returned to action for the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals against Sewickley Academy after having a bye week and showed no signs of rust.
The No. 1 seed Scotties toppled ninth-seeded Sewickley Academy, 7-2, on Monday at Pullman Park.
“Having the bye is always good,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “We needed to get a little bit healthy. So having a week off sometimes is a bad thing; sometimes is a good thing, but we definitely needed to get healthy. We got the right guys healthy, we came out and they did exactly what we’ve been doing at practice — talking about approaches and just driving the baseball. That’s exactly what we did.”
Union (13-5 overall) outhit the Panthers (10-8), 9-3. Matthew Stanley led Union with three RBIs.
“Matt hasn’t played baseball in probably, I’d say, five or six years,” Sanders said. “We’ve been trying to get him out the last couple of years. He was focusing on basketball which I don’t blame him. He’s the leading scorer in school history now. Late start in baseball and he picks up right where he should. Had a couple games where maybe we don’t have the results, but he doesn’t get bothered. He doesn’t waiver from our approaches. He just goes out and does his job.”
Union’s Rocco Galmarini (7-1) went the distance on the mound and surrendered three hits, two runs — none earned — and had one walk and three strikeouts.
“We had a couple of scrimmages where I threw one or two innings,” Galmarini said. “The coaches kept me fresh; had me throw a couple innings. (Our) infielders were unreal. I want to give a shoutout to Cam (Taylor). Cam was our vacuum at third base. Everyone was just doing their part.”
Union’s Dayne Johnke started things off in the bottom of the second inning by hitting a triple and Dennen Bowen hit a ground ball to bring Johnke home. Stanley hit a sacrifice fly in the second to bring home Andrew Gettings, the courtesy runner for Bowen, and Anthony Roper singled on a grounder to plate the final run of the inning.
“One through nine, we feel that we’re the best lineup regardless of who we play,” Sanders said. “Is that always the case? No. Are we going to have off days? Probably sometimes, but within our own family we feel that we have the best nine.”
Sanders praised his third baseman Cameron Taylor on his defensive plays against Sewickley Academy.
“He’s that silent assassin,” Sanders said of Taylor. “He’s not going to say two words, but he’s money. He makes every play and makes every throw. We were actually warming him up to bring him in there to pitch there if Rocco was struggling a little bit. He’s another dog we have on our team; another athlete that played three sports.”
In the bottom of the third inning, Johnke reached first base on an error to bring home Mike Gunn. Stanley picked up his last two RBIs in the third on a line drive to left field to bring home Brennen Porter and Johnke and give Union a 6-0 lead over Sewickley Academy.
“We had a couple of good scrimmages against the top teams in 2A and we’ve been putting the work in at practice. It felt good to be back out there,” Stanley said. “Getting back out there is good. The guys, we play almost everything together so they helped me get back into it. Now, we’re trying to get to the Wild Things (Park) again. We’re all just trying to stay level headed and put in the work to get there.”
The Panthers picked up their two runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut Union’s lead to four runs. Gettings grabbed the final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth after stealing third and scoring on an error.
Gettings had four stolen bases in the game.
“Andrew is super aggressive on the bases,” Sanders said. “He’s probably our fourth outfielder. He’s had to play a little bit recently with a couple of injuries. When Andrew gets on the bases, we’re all go. I think he has like 32 stolen bases on the year now. He does a lot of it on his own. We give him the greenlight. Toward the end there I told him, ‘Let’s be easy and make sure we get a good jump.’ But, he’s smart on the bases and he knows his role. He just goes. He’s full go all of the time.”
The Scotties will play the winner of fourth-seeded California and fifth-seeded Carmichaels at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Ross Memorial Park.
“We’re going to head home and probably watch (the game between California and Carmichaels) on video,” Sanders said. “From what we know, they’re both good teams. They both competed for their section crowns...coming down from AA too last year. They’re very well coached both programs. Hopefully, we can show up, compete and get another W.”
