It's been a long time.
Since 1979 to be precise.
That's how long it has been since the Union High football team has appeared in the WPIAL semifinals.
That drought ends Friday night when the 10th-seeded Scotties take the field in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals for a matchup against No. 14 Rochester. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Freedom High.
"First and foremost, that credit goes to the kids," said first-year Union coach Kim Niedbala. "They have put the time in to get to this point.
"Whatever happened between 1979 and now is what happened. We have a great group of kids and that's all we can worry about. This will be something they will always remember."
Union lost to Knoch in 1979 in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals, 13-2.
Though this is Niedbala's first season as a varsity head coach at any school, he does have assistant coaching experience at the varsity level. He most recently served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Mount Lebanon under Bob Palko. The Blue Devils, a WPIAL Class 6A school, went 15-0 in 2021 and won the state championship.
"There's a lot of excitement for the school and the community," Niedbala said. "It's just another game for us. We try and block all that stuff out.
"I've been through these things enough to know. It's great for the fans and community. But, we're just trying to take it as another game."
The Scotties (9-3) advanced with a 30-28 decision over second-seeded Laurel. The Rams (7-4) breezed past sixth-seeded Fort Cherry, 30-14.
Adding to the historic night is that this game will mark the first time that two double-digit seeds will battle in a WPIAL semifinal regardless of classification since the WPIAL began seeding teams back in the 1990s. The survivor will make more history, as it will become the first double-digit seed to play for a WPIAL Class 1A football championship.
"They always talk about (seeds)," Niedbala said. "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter about seeding. Seeding is the seeding.
"We knew who Rochester was. Rochester didn't deserve a 14 seed. You're dealt the hand that they give you. All you can do is go play."
The teams are Big Seven Conference rivals. Union won the regular season matchup on the Rams' home field, 6-0, on Oct. 7.
"That was so long ago," Niedbala said of the first meeting. "It's two different teams playing Friday night; two hard-nosed teams and it will be a hard-nosed game.
"You can't put much stock into that game. We are weeks away from it."
Attempts to reach Rochester coach Gene Matsook, who is a Shenango graduate, for comments were unsuccessful.
Rochester finished 3-3 in the Big Seven Conference, one game behind Union, which posted a 4-2 league ledger. The Rams' four losses have come by a combined 25 points. Laurel's 30-21 win over Rochester was the biggest margin of defeat.
"They've obviously gotten better since the last time we played them," Niedbala said of the Rams. "They are showing different things offensively and defensively. It will be a challenge for us."
Jayden Norman, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound junior wide receiver/defensive back, has been playing quarterback since the fifth game, against Laurel. Norman is 28 of 56 through the air for 430 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
"You can tell he's more comfortable back there now," Niedbala said. "He's running the offense really well. They're doing a few different things with them.
"They will do a little bit in shotgun and under center. When they're under center, they're in the T set. They'll get him in the shotgun and do different things. They'll go wildcat with Antonio (Laure)."
Laure, a 5-8, 175-pound sophomore running back/linebacker, has rushed for 1,234 yards on 199 carries and 24 touchdowns.
"Laure is a really good player," Niedbala said. "He's rushed for a bunch of yards in the playoffs.
"What he's really good at is defense. He's a tough, hard-nosed kid. He's an old-school Rochester kid. He's a hybrid outside linebacker/safety. He'll blitz off the edge. They move him around a lot."
The Rams are outscoring the opposition, 29.9-14.9.
"They're going to try and run the football, and mix in a little play-action pass," Niedbala said. "They'll do some different things in a one-back set. They're not in an hurry. They will see what the defense gives them and try to take advantage of that.
"Defensively, they'll do multiple things. They will switch back from a four-man front to a three-man front. They will give us multiple looks and add blitzes, which most people do."
Union’s Braylon Thomas, a 6-2, 180-pound quarterback/defensive back, paces the offense. Thomas has rolled up 1,336 rushing yards on 189 attempts with 17 touchdowns. He has completed 63 passes in 134 attempts for 1,011 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Mike Gunn (Jr., QB/DB, 6-0, 175) has tallied 413 yards on 75 attempts with 11 touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 168 yards.
The Scotties are averaging 29.2 points a game and allowing 17. Jamel Mitchell (So., left tackle), Jordan Brown (Jr., left guard), Mason Benedict (Sr., center), Robert McCurdy (Jr., right guard), Mike Thomas (Sr., right tackle) and Kaden Fisher (Sr., tight end) lead the charge up front for Union's offensive line.
"As every week goes on, we've gotten better," Niedbala said of the offensive line. "That's the main thing. They're starting to work more as a unit.
"The credit goes to our offensive line coaches (Lou Perrotta and Aaron Biondi). It's a completely new scheme. It's been a work in progress to find out who we are."
Niedbala noted what his team needs to do in order to advance.
"You have to be able to not turn it over and to get some takeaways," he said. "You can't give teams extra opportunities.
"It's a feather in your cap if you can create opportunities. You can't give up big plays. You have to make teams drive the field."
Three teams are still competing from the Big Seven Conference, as league-member South Side Beaver is still alive on the other side of the bracket.
"The Big Seven is a really good conference," Niedbala said. "I think everyone knew that going in.
"At the end of the day, this prepares you for the playoff run. We had to catch two of the same teams in the playoffs (Laurel and Rochester), which is interesting. Sometimes you like to play some new blood. But, I'm not shocked that three of the four remaining teams are from the Big Seven."
The winner moves on to meet the survivor of the Bishop Canevin-South Side Beaver contest at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium.
