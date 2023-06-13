IRWIN — The Union High softball team doesn't quit.
The Lady Scots continued that trend once more Monday afternoon to extend their season.
Union dug an early hole and then trailed again going into the seventh inning.
The Lady Scots, though, pushed five runs across in the top of the seventh to cap the comeback and pick up a 10-8 victory over Claysburg-Kimmel in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals at Norwin.
"We're ecstatic. We're going for the big one," Lady Scots coach Doug Fisher said. "We're putting our head down and going for the big one. We're aiming for the championship."
This was the fifth consecutive game Union had to rally to win. The Lady Scots trailed 2-0 in the WPIAL semifinals to Chartiers-Houston, 3-0 to Carmichaels in the WPIAL championship, 3-0 to Berlin Brothersvalley in the PIAA playoff opener, 2-0 to West Branch in the state quarterfinals and 3-0 early to Claysburg-Kimmel in their first of two deficits.
"We need a nice easy one, these last few games have been rough," Fisher said with a laugh. "I think playing from behind has become second nature now to us.
"They almost thrive on it. When we're down, it lights a fire under them. It doesn't phase them. They know they have a job to do and they do it."
The Lady Scots (20-3) will meet the winner of the Tri Valley-Glendale matchup in the championship game at 11 a.m. Friday at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Park.
"I don't scout and I don't go looking at the other team. We'll figure out it out when we get on the diamond Friday," Fisher said.
Union entered the top of the seventh trailing 8-5. The Lady Scots' Addie Nogay struck out to open the seventh.
Union pitcher Mia Preuhs got the rally going by singling, her third hit of the game. Olivia Benedict drove in Preuhs from first on an RBI single to make it 8-6. Piper Jendrysik came in to run for Benedict. Tori May hit a lined shot to right but it was right at the fielder McKenna Black for the second out.
Mallory Gorgacz garnered her second hit of the game, beating out an infield single that was hit to shortstop.
Bella Cameron hit a fly ball to left field. The fielder Jenna Helsel was underneath it and the ball fell in after she was unable to squeeze it, prolonging the inning. It would have marked the end of the game and the season for Union. Instead, two runs came around to score and knot the count at 8-8. Jendrysik and Gorgacz scored on the play. The runners were off on contact with two outs.
"Over the winter, we practice that a lot. We're very aggressive," Fisher said of the runners going all out on contact with two outs. "We don't put the brakes on too often. They knew what had to be done."
"You have to give them props for fighting back," Lady Bulldogs coach Mike Barbarini said. "It's sort of like we gave them the game pretty much by not catching a fly ball.
"I really believed the game was over. We just didn't catch it. I don't know if it was a lapse in concentration. It wasn't misplayed. She was standing underneath it. It hit in her glove and it popped out. In that last inning, all we were looking for were outs and we had that last one we needed but didn't get it."
Ella Casalandra singled up the middle and Lorena Boice scored from second for a 9-8 Lady Scots lead. Olivia Williams singled to left and the ball skipped past the fielder and rolled near the fence. Casalandra scampered all the way around to score from first for a 10-8 lead. Allie Ross struck out looking to end the threat, but not before Union, which sent nine batters to the plate, erased the deficit and forged a 10-8 lead with five runs on five hits. The comeback was aided by two crucial Lady Bulldogs errors.
“I think I blacked out there for a little bit; it was exciting,” Union coach Doug Fisher said of the dropped fly ball in left. “I still had faith. It’s all about them. They are the cardiac kids, for sure.”
Preuhs quickly got the first two batters in order in the last of the seventh. Jaylee Swindell kept the Claysburg-Kimmel seventh alive with a single. Preuhs, though, got Helsel on strikes looking on an offspeed pitch to end the game.
The strikeout prompted a Lady Scots dogpile celebration as they locked up the program's first trip to the state softball championship game.
“It was pretty emotional for me,” Fisher said of the celebration. “That’s the first time it hit me emotionally.
“That’s a lot of hard work that they put into it. That’s what you do this for.”
Preuhs (13-3) went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed six hits and eight runs — seven earned — with six walks and seven strikeouts. She also hit a batter.
"You always have to adjust to the umpire," Fisher said. "Once she got rolling we were OK."
Preuhs also had three hits and her battery mate Cameron collected a pair. The tandem helped lead the Union girls basketball team to WPIAL and PIAA championships this year.
The Lady Scots notched 14 total hits. Ross, Benedict and Gorgacz added two hits apiece. Benedict drove in two runs.
Emalee Cavender (17-4) suffered the loss. Cavender went the whole way, giving up 14 hits and 10 runs — four earned — with two walks and five strikeouts.
"I thought she kept them off balance," Barbarini said of Cavender. "Errors are not like us. We're usually pretty good.
"Our second baseman had one go through her legs. We threw the ball around a little bit. You can't make those mistakes in these games and expect to win."
Trailing 3-0, Union got on the board in the fourth on an RBI double by Gorgacz.
The Lady Scots grabbed a 5-3 lead by scoring four runs in the fifth on three hits. The first two Union batters made quick outs. Ross got the rally started with a single, followed by a walk from Nogay.
Preuhs delivered an RBI single, a blooper over third base by Benedict plated a marker and Tori May reached base safely on an error and two runs scored on the play.
"We were just grinding it out and being disciplined at the plate," Fisher said. "That was huge. That was a big factor for us."
The Lady Bulldogs got within 5-4 in the last of the fifth and went up 8-5 in the sixth.
"That's a good, fundamental team; very disciplined," Fisher said of Claysburg-Kimmel.
Said Barbarini, "We got people on base and we brought them around. We made her pitch to us. Early in the game, she was throwing a lot of high balls. We laid off it. We put the bat on the ball later in the game."
Union had a chance to increase its 5-4 lead in the sixth when Cameron led off with a triple off the fence in right. She was tagged out though when the next batter Casalandra put down a bunt right in front of home plate. Cavender picked up the ball and appeared like she was going to throw to first.
However, Cavender spun around and tagged Cameron out who was sprinting toward the plate.
Claysburg-Kimmel (22-4) fell to 1-5 in state semifinal games.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the first, one in the third, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Union scored a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and five more in the seventh.
"Last year, we set a goal to win the WPIAL and we did that," Fisher said. "This year, we said we're going to win the state championship.
"That's our goal and we're sticking to it."
