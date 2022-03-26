The Union High softball team opened the season on a positive note Friday.
Addie Nogay belted a three-run home run to lead the Lady Scots to a 9-1 WPIAL nonsection road win over Shenango.
Piper Jendrysik pitched two innings for Union, allowing one hit, with a walk and three strikeouts. Teammate Mia Preuhs tossed one inning, surrendering one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.
The Lady Scots scored two runs in the first and broke it open with seven markers in the third. The Lady Wildcats scored their lone run in the third.
Track and field
Shenango boys CRUISE TO RELAYS team title
The Wildcats’ boys squad captured first place at the 20th annual Greyhound Relays. The event was hosted by Wilmington High.
Shenango scored 107 points, cruising past second-place Slippery Rock, which had 77 1/2 markers. Grove City was third with 77. Laurel placed sixth with 29 markers and Wilmington was eighth with 23.
The Wildcats boys won six events — 800 relay, 400 relay, 1600 relay, discus, javelin and the shot put.
Shenango’s team of Tyler Morosky, D.J. Kline, Justin Stevenson, Hayden Morgan won the 800 relay 1:35.1 in, while the team of Kline, Morgan, Morosky, Stevenson captured the 400 relay in 46.1.
Shenango (Brody McQuiston, Thomas Presnar, Connor Jeffcoat, Marco Yannarella) won the 1600 relay in 3:50.3 and the discus at 421-1 (Brandon Stuck, Colton Ferrucci, Will Patton). The Wildcats took first in the javelin at 364-6 (Ferrucci, Adam Bryant, Kade Sickafuse). Shenango also won the shot put at 142-3 3/4 (Patton, Stuck, Ferrucci).
On the girls side, Laurel won the javelin at 255-5 (Jenna Fabian, Johnna Hice, Nevada Pacifico).
Shenango captured the shot put at 106-4 1/4 (Alyse Lenhart, Maria Bryant, Emma Callahan).
Hickory won the girls championship with 84 points and Shenango snared second with 63. Laurel placed seventh with 38 tallies and Wilmington was eighth with 31.
