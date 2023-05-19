WEXFORD — The Union High softball team made it look easy Thursday evening.
The top-seeded Lady Scots belted three home runs and cruised to a 16-1 WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal-round win over Jeannette at North Allegheny.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Union (15-3) advances to the semifinals and will square off against fourth-seeded Chartiers-Houston (13-5) at a time, date and site to be determined.
The Lady Bucs ousted fifth-seeded West Greene (12-8), 11-3. Union won the WPIAL championship last season over West Greene, 3-2.
The ninth-seeded Lady Jayhawks end the season at 12-5.
Union pushed the lead into double figures in the second inning. The Lady Scots sent 13 batters to the plate, netting six hits and plating eight markers.
Olivia Benedict, Mallory Gorgacz and Allie Ross recorded two hits each for the Lady Scots. Benedict, Mia Preuhs and Addie Nogay all hit home runs.
Preuhs walked two and struck out 10 to pick up the victory.
Union scored four runs in the first, eight in the second and four in the third.
Jeannette scored its run in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.