The Union High softball team started slow Monday afternoon.
The Lady Scots, though, made sure it didn't last.
Union spotted Berlin Brothersvalley a three-run lead after a half inning before rallying for an 18-3 PIAA Class 1A first-round playoff win at Neshannock.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
"We started off slow again. I guess that's our new thing. I'm not really liking it," Scotties coach Doug Fisher said. "If I can find out why, I can fix it. We've been doing it recently. We play better when we start in a hole."
The Lady Scots (18-3) advance to meet West Branch on Thursday in the quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined.
"The goal in the state playoffs is to put our head down and move forward," Fisher said. "We're going to try not to get too excited and go at it each game."
The Lady Mountaineers (13-9) tallied three runs off Lady Scots pitcher Mia Preuhs in the first frame. They had just one hit, while working two walks and another batter reaching on an error.
"I think she was just getting warmed up," Fisher said of Preuhs. "She left a couple hanging. I don't think they touched her after that."
Union wasted little time overcoming that deficit. The Lady Scots notched four markers in the first inning on three hits, with two walks and another batter getting on base via an error.
Olivia Benedict's two-run single tied the game at 3. Mallory Gorgacz capped the inning with an RBI single for a 4-3 advantage.
"Once we got the energy change, as soon as we got our rhythm back, I knew we would be OK," Fisher said.
Preuhs (11-3) settled down after the shaky start and set down nine Lady Mountaineers in a row. She went the distance, allowing one hit and three runs with two walks and six strikeouts.
"Her screwball and changeup were working," Fisher said. "She went back to the basics. We had a game plan and she stuck to it."
Olivia Williams led off the second with the first of her two triples for Union. It helped pave the way for a two-run frame for the Lady Scots.
Allie Ross put down a bunt that she beat out, scoring Williams. Benedict bounced into a fielder's choice to bring a run home and make it 6-3.
Bella Cameron got the third-inning rally started for the Lady Scots with a one-out double. She took third on a throwing error on the play. Cameron scored on Williams' second triple for a 7-3 lead.
Ross pushed the lead to 8-3 on an RBI single and Addie Nogay followed with an RBI single for a 9-3 buffer. Preuhs delivered Union's 10th hit of the game on a double to put runners at second and third and prompt a Berlin Brothersvalley pitching change.
Benedict's double drove in two more runs for an 11-3 advantage.
The Lady Scots finished off the Lady Mountaineers with five more runs in the fourth. Preuhs delivered the big blow with a grand slam to make the score 17-3.
Benedict later tripled in the frame and scored Union's 18th run on Tori May's RBI double.
"Once we heat up, we're hard to stop," Fisher said. "Once our hitting got going, we were contagious.
"We needed that type of hitting from Mia. She needed that. For her to get going again is great. That's what we needed."
The Lady Scots scored seven runs in the fourth on eight hits.
Williams, Ross, Benedict and Cameron collected three hits apiece for the Lady Scots. Nogay, Gorgacz and Preuhs posted two hits each. Benedict plated four runs for Union and Preuhs was next with four. Ross delivered three RBIs and Williams added a pair.
Berlin Brothersvalley scored three runs in the first.
Union plated four markers in the first, two in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.