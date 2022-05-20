The Union High softball team looked impressive Friday.
Mia Preuhs struck out 11 batters and the Lady Scots cruised to an 11-0 WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal-round win over Jefferson-Morgan at Montour High School.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Second-seeded Union (18-3) advances to meet third-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5) on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. The winner moves on to the WPIAL championship game, which will be played June 1 at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field. The loser will compete in the consolation game with a berth in the state playoffs on the line. The consolation game is set for Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
It’s the eighth shutout of the season for Union.
The Lady Scots recorded nine total hits, led by Mallory Gorgacz with three. Tori May was next with two. Preuhs knocked in three runs for the winners and Addie Nogay plated a pair.
Gorgacz tripled for Union and teammate Emily Siddall belted a leadoff home run in the second inning.
Preuhs went the distance to pick up the victory. She allowed just one hit and one walk.
The Lady Rockets’ lone hit came with one out in the fourth, a single by Brooklynne Snyder.
Union scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.