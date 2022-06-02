CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The day finally belonged to the Union High softball team.
Two previous times, West Greene rolled to wins in the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
Wednesday, the Lady Scots made sure to write a new chapter.
Mia Preuhs pitched a complete-game four-hitter to lift Union to a 3-2 WPIAL Class 1A championship win over the Lady Pioneers at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field. It’s the first WPIAL softball championship in the Lady Scots’ history.
Union (20-3) lost to West Greene last year, 17-2, and 11-0 in 2019. The Lady Pioneers (14-4) were the five-time defending WPIAL champion.
“It feels great,” Union coach Doug Fisher said of winning the championship. “I’ve been here without any respect for how many years. People don’t give me any respect.”
“That was a great team that we had here previously. I have some great freshmen out there this year. The five seniors that left, including my daughter (Skylar), that hurt and I didn’t think we’d be back. But, we brought in five strong bats, key players.”
Preuhs (13-1), just a freshman, struck out eight batters and walked four. Both of West Greene’s runs were earned. Preuhs also laced a double to center in the first inning.
“Keeping my calm. I had a lot on my plate,” Preuhs said of how she was able to overcome West Greene’s lineup. “They were going for their sixth consecutive WPIAL win. It was a lot to handle. But (my teammates) really picked me up.
“It was very nerve-racking because I’m a freshman. My team picked me up.”
Preuhs pitched more like an upperclassman than a freshman. At one point, she struck out five of seven Lady Pioneers batters during a stretch that spanned the second through the fourth innings.
“Give their pitcher credit, she had a lot to do with it,” West Greene coach Bill Simms said of Preuhs. “She threw a heck of a game. She struck out some girls in some key situations.
“Emphatically, she got them when she had to have them. Kudos to her.”
The score was tied at 2 with Union batting in the top of the sixth. Mallory Gorgacz led off with a single and she took second on a wild pitch. Emily Siddall walked and Bella Cameron drove in Gorgacz with what proved to be the game-winning run. Siddall rounded third aggressively on the play and was tagged out in a rundown at third base.
“We got some key hits and that was one of them,” Fisher said of Cameron’s RBI single.
Preuhs worked out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth. The Lady Pioneers had a runner reach third after a wild pitch and an error on Cameron, who is the catcher, with two outs. Preuhs got Payton Gilbert to pop up to her in the circle to end the threat.
West Greene’s seventh inning opened with a single and a stolen base. Preuhs got a strikeout and two groundouts to seal the win.
“Someone better make a play. I was nervous,” Preuhs said with a laugh of what was on her mind with two outs in the seventh. “When Mallory made that play (at shortstop) I knew it was all over.”
Said Fisher, “Mia had perfect velocity and location today. Mia was awesome. Everyone here was thoroughly impressed with her. She was pretty commanding in there. Nothing really rattles her at all.”
West Greene jumped on Union early for a run in the first inning and was looking for more. With two outs, the Lady Pioneers had a courtesy runner at third in Ella Scott. Preuhs uncorked a pitch that got away from Cameron, but not too far.
Cameron collected the ball and flipped it to Preuhs at home for the out on a bang-bang play.
The caught stealing prevented the Lady Pioneers from going up 2-0.
“That was probably a coaching mistake in the fact that you’re trying to coach for the longevity of the game,” Simms said. “I left (Kiley) Meek in with less than two down to run for herself. Then, I’m thinking, well, if I can get her a breath, she’s going to have to go the distance (in the circle).
“I put a courtesy runner in (Scott) and she broke on the ball. She never hesitated. She was just out by a half an inch at the plate.”
Said Fisher, “That was important. It wouldn’t have bothered Mia that much. It’s a run. We’re living in the present, we’re not living in the past. It was big. It was a huge play.”
Tori May plated Union’s first run in the third, scoring Allie Ross who led off the frame with a single.
Raquel Zarlingo drove in the Lady Scots’ second run, which came in the fifth, on an RBI single that scored Addison Nogay. Nogay led off the inning with a walk.
“That’s why Tori May is in the two spot. She’s pretty solid,” Fisher said of May’s hit. “I’m so proud of Raquel. That was a fantastic hit. I’m glad she got to contribute.”
Union finished with seven hits.
Meek took the loss, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts.
Union opens the PIAA playoffs Monday against the loser of Friday’s District 5 title game between Meyersdale and Shade.
West Greene also is in action Monday against the winner of the District 6 title game between Glendale and Conemaugh Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.