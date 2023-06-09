DUBOIS — The comeback kids did it again.
And they made history as well.
The Union High softball team erased a two-run deficit and knocked off West Branch, 5-2, in a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal-round matchup at Heindl Field.
Union (19-3) advances to the state semifinals for the first time in the program’s history. Mia Preuhs struck out 17 batters for the Lady Scots in the win.
“It’s great. We’re just putting our head down and taking it one game at a time,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “They’re excited. They have the same mindset. We’re just one step closer, that’s all.”
The Lady Scots will square off against Claysburg-Kimmel on Monday at a time and site to be determined. Claysburg-Kimmel (22-3) moved on with a 5-1 win over Chartiers-Houston.
Union once again dug an early hole. The Lady Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on three hits off Preuhs.
Madison Butler singled with one out and took second on a wild pitch. Brooke Bainey worked a walk on a full count. Preuhs then got her second strikeout of the inning. But, Preuhs gave up a two-run double to right-center off the bat of Graysyn Gable as West Branch grabbed the lead.
An infield single by Makena Moore put runners at first and third. Preuhs, though, got Mackenzie MacTavish to strike out to end the threat.
“That’s our thing now,” Fisher said of playing from behind. “We’re starting to get used to it I guess.”
The Lady Scots trailed 2-0 until the last of the fourth. Union put up four runs on two hits and three errors with a hit batter.
Olivia Williams started the fourth for Union with a hustling double. She hit a blooper over the shortstop’s head and raced all the way to second on the play. Ross put down a sacrifice bunt and reached when nobody covered first base to put runners at first and third. Ross eventually took second on a wild pitch.
Addie Nogay followed with a sacrifice bunt on a squeeze play. She drove in Williams from third for an RBI and the first baseman committed an error, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Nogay stole second to put runners at second and third. Preuhs was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Maddie Settle came in to run for Preuhs. Olivia Benedict reached on an error by the shortstop on a ground ball. Ross scampered in with the tying run and the sacks remained packed.
Piper Jendrysik came in to run for Benedict. Tori May put down a bunt. Nogay raced in to score. The throw home was errant, allowing a second run — Settle — to score for a 4-2 Lady Scots lead. May was credited with an RBI and a sacrifice on the fielder’s choice.
With runners at second and third, Mallory Gorgacz made the first out of the inning when she popped up a bunt. Bella Cameron struck out swinging for the second out and Ella Casalandra walked on four pitches to load the bases.
“We practiced a lot on executing when we were in a tough situation like that,” Fisher said. “Being able to put down a two-strike bunt down on a squeeze. That’s huge. That just creates chaos.
“One game, we bunted one through nine. You had to earn your right to bat. That’s how we were able to execute. I’ll never say anything is perfect. We’re good (bunting), but not great, yet.”
Moore finally got out of the jam when she struck out Williams looking to end the frame. Union sent 10 batters in the frame.
The Lady Scots tacked on an insurance marker in the fifth. Nogay delivered a one-out single, stole second and came around to score on a Benedict two-out RBI single.
That’s all Preuhs needed as she finished off her gem. She retired West Branch in order in the seventh and the Lady Scots advanced.
Preuhs (12-3) surrendered four hits and two runs with two walks and 17 strikeouts.
“I think she’s getting stronger as we move forward,” Fisher said. “Her screwball and changeup got them a bit. She had good location on her pitches.”
Moore (13-5) took the loss. She tossed all six innings, giving up five hits and five runs with two walks, a hit batter and 11 strikeouts.
“She was just working the outside a lot,” Fisher said of Moore. “We were biting on that quite a bit.”
Nogay led Union with two hits and Benedict drove in two runs.
