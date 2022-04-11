The Union High softball team’s offensive momentum picked up quick in the first inning and continued until the rain persisted on Monday.
The Lady Scots built a 17-4 lead over Bishop Canevin in a WPIAL Section 1-1A game that suspended because of rain in the bottom of the second inning.
“We’ll finish out this game,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “Then, we’ll start the new one down there. That way they (Bishop Canevin) don’t have to drive up here.”
Union’s Piper Jendrysik started in the circle and gave up a home run to the first Lady Crusaders batter. Mia Preuhs was put in shortly after to end the top of the first inning with a 3-0 deficit.
“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous when that happened,” Fisher said of the first at-bat homer by Bishop Canevin. “That’s why I had to make a change there real quick because her (Jendrysik) speed was what they were used to hitting. That’s why I like the two speeds.”
Union bounced back in the bottom of the first by knocking in 12 runs.
The Lady Crusaders scored one run via walk in the second inning. Union bats continued connecting with the ball to bring in five more runs before the PIAA officials decided to suspend the game.
The game was suspended during the bottom of the second with Union runners on second and third.
While most spectators and Bishop Canevin to leave, the Union team stood huddled together by first base and used the muddy fields as a slip and slide to cap off the suspended game.
The game will resume on April 29 when the Lady Scots are scheduled to face Bishop Canevin on the road.
