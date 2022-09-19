The Union High football team grabbed the momentum very early on against Shenango and never looked back on Saturday night.
The Scotties opened WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference play with a 46-7 win on the road at Frank Bongivengo Stadium.
“Everybody was 0-0 coming in. It’s a big first step,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of the victory. “Ultimately the goal is trying to win the conference if you can.”
Union’s Braylon Thomas struck first on the second play of the game on a 55-yard sweep. A two-point conversion attempt failed after Thomas’ touchdown.
“He hit a seam there and he was able to get to the end zone,” Niedbala said. “It was a nice run.”
“Just an explosive play to start the game,” Thomas said of his touchdown. “We wanted to come out fast and get the backups in. We have very fast athletes and we all try to make our plays. Overall, a great performance by the whole team and hopefully we can keep it (going) into Laurel (this week).”
Union tacked on 24 points in the second after Mike Gunn switched to the quarterback position and scored on a five-yard run. Thomas cracked the goal line for a successful two-point conversion.
Thomas added another touchdown for Union in the second quarter with an 80-yard run.
Union (1-0 conference, 3-1 overall) attempted two-point conversions on all six of its touchdowns. Thomas commented that the team’s lack of a kicker is why they kept at the two-point conversions the entire night.
“We just decided to go for two,” Niedbala said. “We could probably kick it. We’ll see what happens here in the future.”
The Scotties called a timeout with 39 seconds left in the second quarter with the ball on Shenango’s 15-yard line. After the timeout, Maddox Thompson ran 15-yards for the touchdown to end first half, 30-0.
“I think the biggest thing is, no matter what, you have 24 minutes of play in the second half,” Niedbala said. “What we want to make sure we do is we complete a full game.”
Shenango’s (0-1, 0-4) running back C.J. Miller suffered a foot injury in the first half causing him to sit out the second half.
“I’m not sure what the exact injury is, something with the foot, I saw him in a boot,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “A key player for us goes down when you only have 27 kids is sometimes catastrophic. We were banged up headed into the game so we were trying to piecemeal a game plan that we thought we could execute and unfortunately it came down to execution. Union executed better than we did and they’re a very good team. They’re going to do some things this year, they have some quality opponents coming up but they’ll be in every game that’s for sure. They’re very well coached and an athletic team.”
Union didn’t need possession of the ball much in the third quarter.
“We took kind of what they gave us. (Shenango) battled hard, they’re young,” Niedbala said. “We made a few plays today even when things broke down which was nice to see.”
Shenanog’s Sam Myers was hit mid-pass by Kaden Fisher to have his pass intercepted by Union’s Jamel Mitchell in the third quarter at the 46-yard line and ran it back for a touchdown and a 38-0 lead.
“Sam, he’s played the (quarterback) position for us. Last year, he started the season and rotated in and out. He’s a junior, he’s a familiar with it, he knows the offense,” Graham said of Myers. “We put ourselves in situations where we get behind early and have to resort to trying to figure out something that will work. Defensively, we’ve got to stop teams. We haven’t stopped anybody all season. Our defense really isn’t helping our offense with field position and coming from behind every game. In regards to Sam, complete confidence he can do it. He’s our starting middle linebacker too so we’re trying to keep him on one side of the ball and have Sam Patton on the other side of the ball and Sam Patton got hurt. Once you become injury prone it’s a tough hurdle to climb.”
Niedbala said the interception included some luck to pop into Mitchell’s hands.
“It was a great play by him,” Niedbala said. “He caught it and took it back.”
“It was crazy,” Mitchell said. “I just caught the ball and was like, ‘Oh shoot, I have to run,’ and I just ran it.”
Shenango’s Hunter Lively ran 43 yards to put the team in scoring position at the five-yard line in the third quarter. Lively ran the ball on two more carries to find his was into the end zone and give Shenango its lone touchdown of the night, 38-7.
“Hunter competes. He gives full effort every snap,” Graham said. “It was good drive for us. I know they had some subs in and we finished the drive. Hunter runs hard. There’s never really a question on his efforts.”
The Scotties responded quickly with Elijah Booker returning Shenango’s kickoff 95 yards to grab their second touchdown in the third quarter.
“He was able to get up the sideline,” Niedbala said of the kickoff return. “He actually showed a little more speed than what I thought he had. It was nice to see.”
Niedbala said Shenango played well on its drives, but Union’s defense was ready for the challenge.
“(Shenango) did a good job on a couple drives. They had some long sustained drives and they ate the clock. Its a credit to them to do that,” Niedbala said. “The good part is once we got down in the red zone we tightened some things up. That was nice to see.”
