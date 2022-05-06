The Union High baseball team dug a hole Thursday afternoon against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
An outright section championship appeared to be slipping away.
That was until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Trailing the Chargers by four runs, the Scotties turned things around in the fifth inning after a bad toss to get Tyler Staub out at first put up the first two tallies for Union. Then Nick Vitale plated a run, Brennen Porter knocked in two more and Shane Roper brought Porter home.
It all led the Scotties to a 6-4 home win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and claim the WPIAL Section 1-1A crown outright.
“That’s one of our goals every year coming in,” Union coach Bill Sanders said on becoming section champions. “It just so happened the last couple years we’ve been three-way section champs, co-section champs. It’s a nice thing to reach that and be solo section champs by ourselves.”
Roper (4-2) earned the victory. He went the distance and gave up seven hits and four runs — one earned — with two walks and four strikeouts.
“He’s been a bulldog all year,” Sanders said of Roper. “He’s battled through some injuries, some typical arm soreness of being the number two pitcher and getting a lot of innings. This isn’t by far the most he’s thrown in his career but he’s responded; he’s done a great job. Shane will get worked up a little bit and you might hear some choice words out of him but he’s not going to get rattled. Once he gets that energy going, he’s lights out.”
The Chargers took the lead in the top of the first inning after bringing in two runs. The score remained 2-0 up until the top of the fifth when OLSH plated two more to increase its lead to 4-0.
“We started very slow and we have speeches pretty much everyday in practice before games that you got to come out and put it on them from the beginning,” Sanders said. “We tend to start slow and we’ll kind of pick up pace, you just hope you’re not down too much. Them putting up four runs, I was a little bit worried, but our guys battle. They’re not going to quit, they’re going up there and do the best they can and put themselves in situations to win.”
The Scotties rallied and took the lead after Porter knocked one into deep left field to take a 5-4 lead. Roper brought Porter home to increase the lead and win the game and section title.
“I was a little nervous,” Porter said on his two-run hit. “I was just thinking about I didn’t want to let my team down. We haven’t been this hot this season but I just wanted to do it for the team. Me and Shane have always been on the same teams, he’s always been my pitcher and I really wanted us to win. We’re looking on to bigger things, looking for the WPIAL this is just the starter.”
Staub and Porter had two RBIs apiece.
Aside from celebrating the section championship, the Scotties held their senior night prior to the game. Sanders commented on his seniors.
“The seniors have been great,” Sanders said. “We missed a COVID year, I think it was either their freshman or sophomore year, so we missed a COVID year which was one of our best teams coming back. They have a WPIAL championship and now a section championship and we got goals still to achieve. They’ve put the time in, they’ve worked, there’s a couple of them that are still injured from football. I don’t know if they’re going to be back but in the dugout they’re just such leaders and they stay positive and just keep us rolling.”
