It was a neck-and-neck game between the Union High and Ellwood City Lincoln football teams Friday night.
That was until the second half.
With the game tied at 21 at the half, Union managed to score a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter to walk away with the nonsection victory over the Wolverines, 34-21.
“We talked about eliminating the big plays,” Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley said of the talk with the team after the loss. “Braylon Thomas is a special football player. It makes him go. We did have an opportunity to knock some passes down and make some plays, but we just didn’t make them.”
Ellwood City (1-1 overall) jumped out to a quick lead against Union (2-0) with Chris Smiley scoring a touchdown on a two-yard run. Michael Walters followed things up by catching a 24-yard pass from Smiley for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 2:06 remaining in the first quarter.
“We executed in the first half. They had some miscues on their first possession which gave us the ball rather quickly,” Bradley said. “Once they settled down and got to running Braylon a little bit, they were much more effective.”
Union’s standout quarterback, Braylon Thomas, responded to Ellwood City with a 70-yard sprint into the end zone to trail the Wolverines by seven heading into the second quarter. Thomas posted a total of 179 rushing yards for the Scotties.
Thomas fumbled the ball in the second quarter, which saw Ellwood City’s Deklan O’Brien recover it for a 90-yard touchdown. Not to be deterred, Union’s Lucas Stanley hooked up with Dayne Johnke on a 54-yard pass for a touchdown and Mike Gunn followed that up by catching a 34-yard pass from Thomas to enter halftime tied.
Thomas kept the momentum rolling with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Blakley for the lone touchdown of the third quarter. Thomas then sealed the deal in the fourth quarter with a 63-yard rush into the end zone.
