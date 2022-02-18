Union native looks to shake up sports market

A Union native has been working on his branding abilities and has molded two businesses to prominence in Pittsburgh. One business just received a valuation of $2 million dollars.
Jordon Rooney, a Union High and Westminster College graduate, is a social media marketing guru, personal branding coach and entrepreneur. Rooney is the chief executive officer of Built Different and Jaster.
At the beginning of February, Jaster had an investment from Vantage Management Group bringing the company to a $2 million valuation. Vantage Management Group represents professional athletes and will allow Jaster to expand capabilities for their athlete-centered clients.
“We received an investment from Mike Simon who is Travis Kelce’s agent. So, a big-time sports agent; he’s a strategic partner for us,” Rooney said. “We’re very early as a company so things are just getting started. We think it’s going to be much bigger, I think Mike got a deal with our valuation.
“It just allows us to make our next move and a bigger move into disrupting the sports market industry. Two to three (years) down the road is where we’re going to scale this company. We want to disrupt the sports market. We think athletes need the resources to improve their brand. We want a societal shift. We want to be a talent and sports marketing representative agency.”
Rooney started his venture into the sports marketing business after he saw the impact and connections made through his own personal brand.
“I saw a personal impact of being able to utilize my brand to inspire and connect with others,” Rooney said. “Through the use of my own brand, that’s what’s been able to get all the people and clients to stay incredibly authentic.”
Rooney advocates the use of social media and the impacts it can have on society along with using it as a tool.
“I think for us right now, athletes just get viewed as physical specimens, how can we provide the resources for them to amplify their influence to be positive role models?” Rooney said. “Our goal is to embrace the fact social media is here to stay. I think that social media is just a digital version of our physical life. There are certain differences.
“I’m a believer that social media does help create connections; it’s a tool just like everything else. People who haven’t personally benefitted from it are the people who don’t like it. You can use (social media) to listen to terrible music or music that inspires you and puts you in a good mood.”
A lot of my job is overseeing my team. We have a team of twelve people so a lot of what I'm doing is making sure I put them in the best position to be successful — meeting with athletes, meeting with brands and generating ideas for campaigns.
