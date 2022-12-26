The Big Seven Conference proved to be one of the best once again.
Three of the WPIAL Class 1A semifinalists came from the conference in Union, Rochester and South Side. The Scotties won the district crown and advanced to the program’s first PIAA championship game appearance, but dropped a 22-8 decision top Steelton-Highspire.
Those three squads — along with conference champ Laurel — dominated the all-conference teams. Union’s Braylon Thomas, Kaden Fisher, Mark Stanley and Dayne Johnke, along with Laurel’s Landon Smith, Brady Cooper, Ryan DiMuccio, Coltin Hill and Chase Tinstman and Shenango’s Hunter Lively, Kyle Lenhart and C.J. Miller all earned first-team honors. In addition, Thomas was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Hill was named Lineman of the Year and Laurel’s Brian Cooper was named Coach of the Year.
UNION MAKES A RUN
The Scotties received contributions across the board on their thrilling run to the WPIAL championship and state runners-up finish.
Thomas was the team’s catalyst on offense. The junior quarterback was part of the 1,000-1,000 club. He passed for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,649 yards on 274 carries. He scored 22 touchdowns and had eight 2-point conversions.
“He did a really good job in his first year starting at quarterback,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “He matured and grew as the year went on. We were able to figure out his strengths and use them to help the team. He is a dual threat. He was able to use his legs when things broke down or on designed runs, but he can throw the ball, so it’s not like he’s a one-dimensional player.”
Fisher, a senior, was named to the first team at tight end and linebacker. He had nine catches for 164 yards. He ran the ball seven times for 27 yards and completed 2 of 3 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He scored three touchdowns and added five 2-point conversions on the year.
“Kaden has a lot of upside. Some college is going to be glad when they get him,” Niedbala said. “He is a big, tall and physical threat offensively. He played very well for us at outside backer, defensively, too.”
Stanley, a senior, earned first-team honors at defensive line.
“He was the catalyst. He made us go, defensively, up front,” Niedbala said. “We played him at multiple positons, whether at the nose or at end. He was always involved in some form or fashion behind the line of scrimmage.”
Johnke, a junior, earned first-team honors at defensive back.
“He was more of an unsung type of hero for us. He didn’t get a lot of credit, but he had a great year,” Niedbala said. “He was very, very good defensively at the corner spots. We were able to do some different things, schematically, knowing he was out there.”
Overall, Union finished 12-4 and captured the program’s first WPIAL title since 1959 when it shut out top-seeded Bishop Canevin, 26-0. The Scotties defeated Port Allegany, 46-36, in the PIAA semifinals and dropped a 22-8 decision to Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA title game at Cumberland Valley High School.
“Winning a WPIAL title and playing for a state title – that’s something you can never take away,” Niedbala said. “It had been so long for Union to be in a football WPIAL title game and we’d never played for a state championship. It’s good for the school and the community and even better for the kids.”
SPARTANS SURGE
Coming off a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference title last year, Laurel earned another title this fall with a 6-0 mark in Big Seven play. The Spartans beat Union, 28-22, in overtime during conference play, but dropped a 30-28 decision to the Scotties in the WPIAL quarterfinals and finished 9-2 overall.
“This year, to have four teams like South Side, Union, Rochester and us in the conference, it really made making the first team difficult,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “As loaded as the conference was, it was difficult, but we feel blessed to have so many make first team. At the same time, we know there are other good players who are deserving as well.”
Hill, a senior, anchored Laurel’s offensive line for another season.
“He has been a three-year starter for us. He was first team in the MAC last year. He stepped up his game and had another strong year,” Brian Cooper said. “I thought he was even more dominant, as far as how he blocked, offensively. It was great to see that from him. A lot of schools would be lucky to have him at the next level.”
DiMuccio, a senior, earned first-team honors at offensive and defensive line.
“He has been a three-year starter for us, too. On the defensive side, he made splash plays for us. He has great speed on the edge to get to the quarterback. At guard, he is great at trapping and pulling and getting on those linebackers. He’s been very solid for us the last three years. He was very dominant for us on the defensive side of the ball. It was just another great year for him.”
Brady Cooper, a senior, earned first-team honors at tight end and linebacker. He had two catches for 26 yards, but was key to the team’s blocking scheme.
“He was a two-year starter for us at inside linebacker. He made all the calls for us on defense and did a great job recognizing and getting us in the right fronts. He was our leader on the defensive side of the ball,” Brian Cooper said. “Offensively, he had an unselfish role as a blocking back as tight end and an H-back type of player. He did a great job opening up holes for Landon all year long. He was able to pull and kick out and also was a receiving threat. I thought he had a good year and I am very proud of him.”
Smith was a first-team pick at running back and defensive back. He finished with 1,734 yards on 197 carries. He had four catches for 27 yards and scored 34 touchdowns.
“He had a great year. A lot of people didn’t know about him because he had Luke McCoy in front of him for his first three years. But, he got his chance this year and had a great season,” Brian Cooper said. “He just missed breaking Luke’s single-season rushing record, but he set a single-season scoring record with 34 touchdowns. The big question for us was how durable would he be? In our last game, he rolled an ankle on the first play and then rushed for more than 260 yards.
“He and Colin Bartley have been three-year starters for us at defensive back. Landon got first team out of the two, but both were deserving. Landon’s ability to play center field and go out and get the ball was key. Sometimes, you get big, splash players and Landon is one of those guys. He will come up and hit you, too. He stopped teams from making big plays and that’s what you look for from your safety.”
Tinstman earned first-team honors at punter.
“His ability to punt deep was huge for us. There was a game where he put three punts down to the 5 or in,” Brian Cooper said. ‘The ability to pin teams back was such an advantage. He stepped up big-time in that role this season.”
Brian Cooper, who was named coach of the year last year in the Midwestern Conference, got the honor again in the Big Seven.
“I feel very blessed because of how competitive the league was. There were a lot of coaches who were deserving of it and it could have gone different ways. There were a lot of close votes and that was one of them,” he said. “This was a special year for a lot teams in the conference. We were happy to be do so well in such a rugged conference like the Big Seven. We were fortunate enough to come from behind in three games to get wins. It was a great year. You want to win them all, but I feel very blessed with the accomplishments we had.”
THREE LEAD SHENANGO
Lively, a senior, earned first-team honors at running back for Shenango. He finished with 724 yards on 150 carries. He added seven catches for 97 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns.
“He really had a great season. He ran hard every single time,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “He was just a phenomenal football player for us the last four years. I can’t even count the number of comments I received on his effort on the field, game in and game out. He was very enjoyable to coach. We will definitely miss him. He is a very hardnosed kid.”
Lenhart, a senior, made first team at offensive and defensive line. He is a James Madison recruit.
“He is very aggressive. He is really good at finishing the play. He goes hard to the whistle,” Graham said. “He will have a great career at James Madison. He is a great student in the classroom and a smart kid. It’s a huge void we’ll have to fill with him graduating.”
Miller, a senior, earned first-team honors at defensive back.
“He’s been a starter for four years and a really a good leader for the underclassmen,” Graham said. “He never complained, that I can recall, and we changed his position five or six times. He just stepped into the role we needed him to play, week in and week out. All three of those guys were four-year starters and they will be missed, for sure.”
Shenango finished 2-4 in the conference and 2-8 overall.
“The conference was so good once again. We always say that we think our teams will be at the top of the list of WPIAL contenders. If you can somehow make the playoffs in the Big Seven, then you have a chance to do some damage in the playoffs,” Graham said. “This year was a challenging year for us. We had some underclassmen who had to play and we had to overcome some injuries. We were only 2-8, but every team we lost to went to the playoffs. There were some gams we were in and had a chance to win. Our 2-8 could have been 6-4 or 5-5 had a few plays gone our way.
“Our thing is, we always want our kids to compete, week in and week out. Our kids did that. Our big belief is that it’s all about the effort. The kids worked hard. Our season doesn’t reflect our effort, by any means. Our inexperience probably played a little more of a role in the games we did lose. We have some positive things to build on for next year, for sure.”
BIG SEVEN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Braylon Thomas (Union), Jr.
Running Backs: Antonio Laure (Rochester), Soph.;
RB: Hunter Lively (Shenango), Sr.; Landon Smith (Laurel), Sr.
WR: Lewis Clark (Northgate),
WR: Jerome Mullins (Rochester), Sr.
Tight ends: Brady Cooper (Laurel), Sr.; Kaden Fisher (Union), Sr.
Offensive Linemen: Ryan DiMuccio (Laurel), Sr.; Coltin Hill (Laurel), Sr.; Chase Knox (South Side), Jr.; Kyle Lenhart (Shenango), Sr.; Daunte Welling (Rochester), Sr.
Kicker: Mateja Pavlovich (South Side), Soph.
Athlete: Parker Statler (South Side), Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Linemen: Ryan DiMuccio (Laurel), Sr.; Kyle Lenhart (Shenango), Sr.; J.D. Roy (South Side), Jr.; Mark Stanley (Union), Sr.
Linebackers: Ryan Clark (Rochester), Sr.; Brady Cooper (Laurel), Sr.; Kaden Fisher (Union), Sr.; Ryan Navarra (South Side), Jr.
Defensive Backs: Lewis Clark (Northgate), Sr.; Dayne Johnke (Union), Jr.; C.J. Miller (Shenango), Sr.; Jerome Mullins (Rochester), Sr.; Landon Smith (Laurel), Sr.
Punter: Chase Tinstman (Laurel), Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Braylon Thomas (Union)
Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Navarra (South Side)
Lineman of the Year: Coltin Hill (Laurel)
Coach of the Year: Brian Cooper (Laurel)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.