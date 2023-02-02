Union High will recognize a pair of past varsity boys basketball teams Friday night.
The school will honor the 1973 and 2003 teams. They will have a reception at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria, then proceed to the varsity game at 7:30 and be recognized at halftime. In the gym hallway, a highlight video of the 2003 WPIAL championship and PIAA championship games will be played. The Scotties won the WPIAL title in 2003 and finished runner-up in the state playoffs.
Union’s boys team will host Western Beaver at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
