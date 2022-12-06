What started in August comes to an end Thursday for Union High’s football team.
The Scotties hope to cap the longest season in program history with a PIAA Class 1A title. Union (12-3) plays for gold when it takes on Steelton-Highspire (13-1) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
“The kids are ready to go and excited,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “At the end of the day, though, it’s just another game and that’s how we have to treat it.”
Union, the WPIAL champ, advanced to the title tilt with a 46-36 win over Port Allegany on Friday. With the unusual state championship game day and start time, the turnaround was quick for the Scotties, who will head to the Mechanicsburg area Wednesday and stay overnight before the game.
“We flipped the page from Friday quickly. With this game being a day earlier, there are a lot of logistics that have to be done with that, in terms of when you practice and how you practice,” Niedbala said. “We’ll be on a completely different schedule. But, we’ll stay true to what we’ve been doing. We’ll practice here Wednesday, then get on a bus and go down and then play the game Thursday.”
While it’s Union’s first-ever football state championship game appearance, the Steamrollers are familiar. They won a PIAA title in 2020 with a 32-20 decision over Jeannette. They reached the quarterfinals last year, but fell to Canton. Steel-High got its revenge Friday as it defeated Canton, 28-21.
“We’re excited about the opportunity. Making it this far is always the goal,” Steel-High coach Andrew Erby said. “A lot of our guys on this team were freshmen in 2020. Their roles have changed. A lot of those guys were one-way players. Now, they have to be two-way players.
“It’s always positive just to be able to extend the season and extend the playoffs and coming back with kids who are familiar with it. At the end of the day, experience is great, but there still needs to be a football game played and plays executed.”
The Steamrollers opened the fall with a 21-14 win over Bishop Canevin, the team Union beat 26-0 in the WPIAL championship. Steel-High’s only loss came to PIAA Class 2A finalist Westinghouse, 39-18, in Week 2. Since then, the team has won 12 in a row. The Scotties, who fell to Canton, 31-18, in the season opener, dropped games to Laurel (28-22 in overtime) and South Side Beaver (35-8). They rebounded to win their last six.
“We really have our hands full; we’re going up against a really good football team that is well-coached,” Erby said. “When we take a look at them, they are in this game rightfully so. They earned it and are playing some good football. We don’t look back too much to the regular season. What happened two months ago doesn’t have much to do with what happened last weekend. They have a good football team and we have to be ready to go, that’s for sure.”
Steel-High needed a 10-yard Ronald Burnette touchdown run with 34.7 seconds to play to get the win over Canton. Burnette rushed for 152 yards and three scores in the game. Burnette, who missed some time this season with an injury, has run for 1,065 yards and 18 TDs. Quarterback Alex Erby passed for 223 yards in the win. He has thrown for 3,002 yards on the year — the second straight year the junior southpaw has eclipsed the 3,000-yard plateau. He has tossed 39 touchdowns and been intercepted three times.
It's a familiar affair for the Erbys as Andrew Erby, Jr. is a standout lineman for the team as well.
“It’s a blessing to be able to coach my sons and to be part of something this special is a good thing,” Coach Erby said.
Durrell Ceasar Jr. is the team’s top receiver with a program-record 64 catches for 1,068 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, in the team’s quarterfinal win, he was assessed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which carries with it an automatic two-game suspension, per PIAA rules. So, he sat out the team’s semifinal win and won’t play against Union.
“We have some guys that will fill in,” Coach Erby said. “It hurts you when you don’t have one of your better players. At this point, we have to buckle up and go, though.”
Jaeion Perry has 51 catches for 784 yards and 11 touchdowns. DaQuan McCraw has 44 catches for 719 yards and eight scores for the Rollers, who won their quarterfinal game in the final seconds as well.
“They are a very good program and a very explosive team. They’ve been No. 1 in the state all year for a reason. They have a dynamic quarterback and dynamic athletes on the outside. It’s going to be a major challenge,” Niedbala said. “They’ll run and throw it. At the end of the day, their quarterback is the guy who makes them go. Their tailback is very explosive, too. You can’t let him get going downhill. They have weapons all over the place, so, if you try to take him away, they present other issues. It’ll be a challenge.”
Braylon Thomas leads Union’s offensive attack. He’s rushed for 1,573 rushing yards on 245 attempts with 21 touchdowns and eight two-point conversions. He’s passed for 1,240 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Scotties present matchup problems when they bring Kaden Fisher, who tossed a TD pass last week, Matt Stanley and Mike Gunn into the quarterback spot as well. Gunn has rushed for 505 yards, Stanley has 445 on the ground. Andrew Cartwright has 237 yards rushing also.
Maddox Thompson has a team-high 20 catches for 289 yards. Gunn is next with 19 catches for 228 yards. Dayne Johnke has 17 catches for a team-best 302 yards. Stanley has 10 catches for 154 yards, while Fisher has nine for 164.
“I think they have enough talent and enough guys they can beat you by 21 points if you’re not ready to play,” Coach Erby said. “Team-wise, I think it’s even across the board. I think they have some talent and so do we. It’s going to come down to situations and small details.”
Niedbala, too, stresses the importance of fundamentals.
“We have to worry about ourselves. We have to show up. We can’t turn the ball over and we have to get turnovers. That’s the key. If you start turning it over, you get in trouble. If you get a few takeaways, you have a chance,” he said. “We have to worry about ourselves. Whoever shows up on the other side, that’s who we have to play, but we need to worry about us and do what we have to do.
“It’s been a great season, but we have one game left. You can take the last few weeks and throw them out because it’s a one-game season now. At the end of the day, there’s one winner and one losing team, but to be one of two teams left playing for a state championship is great. We’re going to get on a bus and go play and that’s all that matters.”
