Union High took care of two open positions with one hire.
The Union Area School Board tabbed Kim Niedbala as the varsity football coach and athletic director. Niedbala replaces Stacy Robinson, who stepped down. Robinson accepted the varsity football coaching position at New Castle along with another position with the district.
It marks the first head coaching position for Niedbala.
“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Niedbala said. “I’ve been in the game a long time. I’m excited for the opportunity.
“The athletic director position is a great opportunity in the athletic business. I’m excited to work with all of the sports and all of the head coaches. I’ve already talked to a couple of them. We’re all Union, and we’re all one.”
Union superintendent Dr. Mike Ross said Niedbala will take over as football coach effective immediately. Niedbala will take over the role as athletic director on July 1.
“Coach Niedbala’s athletic credentials and experience are second to none,” Ross said. “We’re very fortunate to have him lead our football program. His résumé speaks for itself; it’s very extensive.
“He has pretty vast experience with football and athletic management.”
Ross pointed out the significance of the coaching hire for Union.
“At this point, for me, I’m not so much concerned with wins and losses, I’m looking to fill up our roster,” he said. “Having the best season and having great instruction from our student-athletes; safety.
“I can’t think of anyone better taking the reins of our program.”
Kim Niedbala’s father is Rich Niedbala, who coached 31 seasons at Western Beaver. Western Beaver’s football field is named after Rich Niedbala. The facility is officially named Rich Niedbala Field at Memorial Stadium.
Rich Niedbala retired after the 2001 season with an overall record of 192-130-4, which included three WPIAL championships.
Most recently, Kim Niedbala, who is 48 and a 1992 Blackhawk High graduate, served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Mount Lebanon under Bob Palko. The Blue Devils, a WPIAL Class 6A school, went 15-0 in 2021 and won the state championship.
“There’s a difference between 6A and 1A, sure,” Kim Niedbala said. “The number of kids. At the end of the day, kids are kids.
“They’re going to be coached how you want them to be coached. I don’t care if it’s 6A, 5A, 4A and on down. Kids will be coached and be receptive to how you coach them.”
Kim Niedbala played football in high school and college. He was a wide receiver and a defensive back with the Cougars. Collegiately, Kim Niedbala was a three-time All-American safety at Clarion.
The Scotties typically field a small team in terms of numbers. Usually in the low to mid-20s. Which is quite a difference from a 6A school.
“I’m well aware there’s always a numbers game, especially at the 1A level,” Kim Niedbala said. “At the end of the day, we want to make it a destination for the kids to be at.”
Kim Niedbala’s defense gave up just 172 total points in 2021, an average of 11.5 points a game.
“I’ve always served on the defensive side,” Kim Niedbala said. “The good part of serving on that side of the ball, when you watch so many things that will give you problems, you write them down.
“I have done that and I always said if I was the guy, this is how I would attack them.”
Kim Niedbala is currently the athletic coordinator at Mount Lebanon. He is familiar with the day-to-day grind an athletic director deals with, especially at this time of the year when it quite possibly could be the worst spring any county in the region has experienced in terms of precipitation.
“I deal with it every day. It’s nothing new,” Kim Niedbala said of the position. “I’m coming from a place where we have 30-some sports. There’s a lot of different moving parts that go on all the time. It all comes down to we have to put our kids in the best situation.”
Robinson held the Union football coaching position from 1997 through the end of the 2021 season. He also started his athletic director tenure in the 2014-2015 academic year.
“I’m forever grateful to what Stacy has contributed in football in general,” Ross said. “The impact he has had on the players’ lives is immeasurable.
“I am indebted to his services and wish him best of luck at New Castle. No one will ever replace Stacy. We feel Coach Niedbala is the perfect candidate moving forward. Stacy has done a fantastic job with the athletic department, too. There has been a very big shift in our athletic program and Stacy has been a big part of it. We’ll miss him on that end as well.”
