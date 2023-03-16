CLARION — The setting and opponent was nothing out of the ordinary for the Union High girls basketball team on Wednesday.
The Lady Scots mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter to secure a 39-35 victory over Elk County Catholic in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs at Tippin Gymnasium located on PennWest Clarion’s campus. Last season, Union defeated the Lady Crusaders in the second round of the PIAA playoffs at the same location, 38-35.
“That’s a very good basketball team over there,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We knew we were in for a fight. We got down, we made some miscues there, didn’t box out early on and they beat us up on the glass in the first half.”
The Lady Scots (20-6) will take on Williamsburg (28-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs on Saturday at a site and location to be announced.
Kelly Cleaver paced Union with 14 points, eight boards and four steals, while Kylie Fruehstorfer supplied 13 points.
“We played them in the second round last year so we kind of knew what we were getting coming in,” Cleaver said. “It was actually the same five since (starters). We were kind of familiar with what they do and what they’re trying to do. That kind of made it easier. We got off to a slow start there in the beginning. Last year was funny because we were beating them by 18 at halftime and they came back. This time, we were losing at nine and came back.”
Elk County Catholic (24-5) picked up the first points of the game after Lacy Klawuhn netted a 3-pointer with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter. Union’s Bella Cameron hit a long ball of her own with 42 seconds left in the first to tie the game at five heading into the second quarter.
“Bella has been a shooter for us all year long,” Nogay said. “You got to step up in big moments there. She stepped up for us; got us back in the game. I thought she played well and it definitely was a big shot for us.”
In the second quarter, the game was tied two more times before Klawuhn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Lady Crusaders start to pull away.
“We knew it was coming. (Klawuhn) is a good shooter. We knew that in practice and we knew they were going to screen for her,” Nogay said. “We didn’t get through screens very well in the first half. Credit to (Klawuhn), she had some open shots and she knocked them down. They’re in the state playoffs for a reason. It’s a good basketball team. She’s a great player and I think we settled down a little bit in the second half and switched to man-to-man, got after her a little bit and definitely executed in the second half.”
At the halftime buzzer, Elk County Catholic’s Emily Mourer chipped in a layup to enter the break with an eight-point lead over Union.
Nogay said the talk at halftime was, “We’ve got to dig down deep. We’ve got to comeback,” adding. “We’ve got to execute and we have to do the things we’re known for doing which is playing good defense and boxing out. I think we did that in the second half.”
The Lady Scots outshot Elk County Catholic in the third quarter, 10-8, to enter the fourth quarter trailing by six points. Union’s defensive execution started to ramp up throughout the game.
“I think we just dug down deep,” Nogay said of defensive execution. “Like I said, we practice defense and that’s been one of the things we hang our hats on since the start of the year. We got after them defensively in the second half and I thought we wore them down a little bit. We knew they weren’t deep on the bench and we thought we could wear them down. I thought we were able to do that. It definitely worked in our favor in the second half.”
“We were playing more of a 1-3-1 in the first half so they just kept throwing the ball over the top,” Cleaver said. “We started making more shots so we could go full-court defense. We kind of clamped them on that first trap.”
Nogay praised Mia Preuhs’ defensive game.
“Mia’s a player. Mia’s aggressive,” Nogay said. “She’s willing to go after any challenge I give her. We used her in the WPIAL championship game. I told her tonight, ‘You’ve got to get after it defensively,’ and again, Mia steps up for me.”
With 5:06 left in the game, Fruehstorfer netted a 3-pointer to tie the game at 27 and shortly after hit another long ball which was followed up with a bucket from Cleaver to pull away with the lead the rest of the game.
“I’ve said it all year, I know what I’m going to get out of both of them,” Nogay said of Fruehstorfer and Cleaver. “Kelly’s a great player and Kylie’s a great player. They step up in big-time situations and they definitely did it again today for us. I think there’s a little expectation from the team that they know Kelly’s going to help us out when times get tough and Kylie’s right behind her and is going to step up for us when times get tough. They both did that, for sure.”
