The Union High girls basketball team showed little signs of rust after having a bye week for the first round of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
The top-seeded Lady Scots jumped out to a 16-point lead over West Greene in the first quarter on Thursday and never relinquished the lead.
Union defeated eighth-seeded West Greene, 64-20, in the Class 1A quarterfinal game at the Covelli Field House.
The Lady Scots were up 27-11 after one quarter.
“It was a lot of time off. We did scrimmage two times. We had Quaker Valley and Shenango a week ago and then went back down to Quaker Valley last Friday,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We try to keep them focused with shorter practices but staying focused along the way. I thought we were a little winded in the beginning because we haven’t played for so long but I thought the effort was there and the execution was there for sure.”
The Lady Scots (16-6 overall) will compete in the Class 1A semifinals against fifth-seeded Saint Joseph on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
“We’re going to get back to work tomorrow in practice and we’ll go from there.” Nogay said on facing Saint Joseph.
Kelly Cleaver supplied Union with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cleaver also produced six assists and three steals.
“Kelly did an excellent job,” Nogay said. “I’ve said numerous times in interviews that I know what I’m going to get out of Kelly. I think Kelly feeds off of her defense. When she’s playing good defense the offense comes for her. I thought she played a well-rounded game tonight. She was a force on the glass. She had some putbacks there, but defensively she got after it, had a few steals and played really well.”
Cleaver netted 10 of her 15 points in the first quarter.
“We were definitely really excited to get back out. We scrimmaged Quaker Valley, who’s really good, so that kind of prepared us for this game,” Cleaver said. “I know we were all excited to get out there and get back to playing again. I feel like that’s what carried us to this win today. Today was a little bit easier because I’m usually the biggest one on the floor, but again, I got back to the scrimmage at Quaker Valley (my opponent) was six-foot-four so that kind of helped us.”
The Lady Scots continued to outshoot West Greene (13-10) in the second quarter, 17-4. Frustration set in for the Lady Pioneers as they resorted to long passes.
“We knew that was coming. I saw that on film,” Nogay said of West Greene’s long passes. “With pressure, they like to throw the ball down the court and they got us a couple of times on it. They’re a good team with decent guards and we knew that’s what we were going to get. They handled our pressure pretty well early but we started to get some turnovers and we capitalized on the turnovers as the game went on.”
Nogay praised the Lady Scots’ defensive execution.
“Again, executing the game plan — we wanted to get after them, we wanted to close out on shooters, we want hands in faces, we want to box out and we want to make it really hard for people to play offense against us,” Nogay said. “I thought as a group tonight we did that. No matter who was in the game, they were closing out on defense. I think we frustrated them at times by being in their face and closing out. That’s what we take pride in doing. We want no open looks for offensive shooters and I thought we did that tonight.”
Union entered halftime with a 29-point lead over West Greene.
Nogay said the talk at halftime was that the team had to, “Continue to execute,” adding, “You don’t want to have a letdown there and give teams hope in the second half. I told them, ‘We have to keep our foot on the gas. It’s the playoffs now. We need to make sure we come out and execute our game plan and we need to keep rolling.’ You definitely don’t want to let teams back in it. I thought we did that in the second half. “
Union had a total of 19 steals and 18 rebounds in the game.
At the beginning of the third quarter, Union’s Zoe Lepri hit a layup to force the mercy rule. West Greene’s tempo started to slow with the clock running as Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer commanded the ball in the third.
“I think that it started to wear them down a little bit...the pressure we were putting on them,” Nogay said. “They didn’t have a deep bench and I thought the pressure did wear them down. We wanted to continue with our foot on the gas. We were able to do that. We had a great look, a great feed to Zoe, she was able to finish and we were able to take care of business.”
Fruehstorfer paced Union with 21 points, four assists and four steals. With 4:05 left in the game Nogay took out his final starter.
The Lady Scots were 9 for 15 from the free-throw line.
“We work on free throws everyday,” Nogay said. “Nine of 15 I wouldn’t say is horrible, but we want it to be better for sure.”
