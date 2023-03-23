The Union High girls basketball team has had a historic season so far and there’s one last game in its sights.
The Lady Scots punched their ticket to the PIAA Class 1A championship on Tuesday after defeating Berlin Brothersvalley at Hempfield High School, 45-31.
The WPIAL Class 1A champions are set to face Lourdes Regional (22-7) at noon Friday at Hershey’s GIANT Center. Union (22-6) is the lone basketball team representing Lawrence County in the PIAA championships.
“I don’t think we really talked about that,” Union coach Rob Nogay said on being the lone Lawrence County team competing for PIAA gold. “We talked a little bit yesterday at the end of the game that we represent Lawrence County and the WPIAL when we go over there. There’s been successful teams in the Lawrence County in the past. Hopefully, we can build off the success they had and hopefully play well and play hard.”
Nogay said preparation has been good and that they saw film after they returned from Greensburg.
“We prepared a little bit in practice today,” Nogay said. “We’ll stop at Cumberland Valley, practice there, go over a couple of little things there and get ready to go. We’re going to leave at 8:30 in the morning (on Thursday); should be in Cumberland Valley by 12:30 p.m.”
What has stood out to Union after watching film on Lourdes Regional.
“They’re big. They have two bigs. (Masie Reed) and (Leah Kosmer) are pretty good players. (Reed) is one of their leading scorers,” Nogay said. “They have guards that are pretty quick. They move when the ball is in the air and they press a little bit. It’s stuff we’ve seen throughout the course of the year here (Paityn Moyer) is one of their guards. She looks to be one of their better guards. She looks like she can shoot it. Again, we’ll address those concerns in practice tomorrow.”
What are the keys to success for the Lady Scots?
“For us, our game starts with defense. We need to make sure we’re closing out on shooters and make sure we’re fronting in the post down low,” Nogay said. “We need to box out and be fundamentally sound and do the little things we’ve been doing all year long. From day one, we took the mindset that we want to be a defensive team and we’ll create opportunities from our defense. We need to do little things like I’ve preached all year long.
“I just think for us it’s about keeping our feet on the ground, enjoying the moment, go out, play hard and do the things we’ve done all year long. We’re on a pretty good win streak, we’ve played well and we played hard. Defense, that’s how we make our opportunities. If we do that we’ll be fine.”
The one thing that’s been working for Union this season is having different players stepping up at different times.
“At any moment, I’m fully confident that who we put on the floor will put their best effort and produce for us. Mia Preuhs has been playing great defense for us,” Nogay said. “Her sister Kendall (Preuhs) does all the little thing for us. She boxes out; closes on shooters. Kelly (Cleaver) and Kylie (Fruehstorfer) steps up in times and Kayla (Fruehstorfer) comes in for us with big 3s. Zoe (Lepri) has been playing well too. I’m fully confident that whoever goes out on the floor will give us their best effort.”
Union was battling through some sickness during the semifinals game.
“We’re getting better,” Nogay said. “It’s another day tomorrow and hopefully we’ll get even better. We’ve had the sinus, cold running through our team. Kelly again was pretty under the weather but she’s getting better. Tomorrow’s another day for her to get better. We hope that we’ll be full health come Friday at noon.”
Nogay said the community support has been great.
“The Union community has been phenomenal throughout the year even back with the football team, the boys basketball team and even the softball and baseball teams last season,” Nogay said. “We had a big crowd welcome us home last night. We’ve had big support from our school staff and community.”
For Lourdes Regional, they clinched a 34-33 win over Mountain View on Tuesday to reach the PIAA Class 1A championship.
“They give us a lot of different challenges,” Lourdes Regional coach Michael Klembara said of Union. “People 1-3-1 press because they have a great deal of lengths, people have size and long arms. That’s going to pose a problem in the full and half court. They also pose a problem for us because they have some outside shooters. They do a great job hitting the boards. They’re record proves they’re a very good team. Hopefully, we can give them a good battle.”
Klembara commented that Kelly Cleaver, Kayla Fruehstorfer and Kylie Fruehstorfer stick out to his team as key threats.
“(Kelly Cleaver), I think she had 15 points in the game against Berlin Brothersvalley. She’s someone to be reckoned with. She’s very very talented. She still has another year to go. She’s going to pose a problem to all of her opponents,” Klembara said. “(Kayla and Kylie Fruehstorfer), they’re very, very talented. They have good depth from people coming off the bench I think they have a little more depth than we have.
“You’re meeting the number one team in one district. They’re from District 7 and we’re from District 4 and we’re ranked number three. We’ve been facing challenges like this. We worked hard together and so did they.”
Depth from the bench is an issue for the Lady Red Raiders as they have a total of nine players on their roster while Union has 15 players currently at its disposal.
“We’ve been working with nine or playing eight (players) in most of the games. We’re in condition that way. Of course, we’re going to be on a bigger floor and that will give them more space to defend,” Klembara said. “We’re kind of geared to it. I think the biggest challenge for any team playing at the GIANT Center is the fact there’s no background for people to shoot. I think the concern every coach has is, ‘How are we going to shoot the ball in that kind of atmosphere?’”
The Lady Red Raiders will not be heading out for a long trek like Union. Lourdes Regional is approximately an hour and 15 minutes away and they’ll leave Friday morning.
What are the keys to success for Lourdes Regional?
“Obviously, we cannot turn over versus their full court press. Our guard play has to be very good in the half-court offense,” Klembara said. “Defensively, we’ve got to be aggressive and not give them second shots at buckets. Rebounding is going to be very important for us.
“We can’t get ourselves in foul trouble. I’m sure they’re going to try to attack the rim like we are and go from there. It’s very important that any team has to start well in the first four minutes of the first quarter. We’ll set the tempo for the ballgame. It’ll be a tough, hard nosed basketball game.”
