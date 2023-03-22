GREENSBURG — The Union High girls basketball team is the lone Lawrence County team that punched a ticket to a PIAA championship game after defeating Berlin Brothersvalley on Tuesday.
The Lady Scots turned things around in third quarter after trailing the Lady Mountaineers for the first half of the game. Union rolled to a 45-31 win over Berlin Brothersvalley in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals at Hempfield High School.
“(It’s) an unbelievable feeling. I couldn’t be happier for our girls. I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” Union coach Rob Nogay said of the win. “They’ve worked hard for four years, our seniors. Unbelievable effort by them. We started out slow. We didn’t execute in the first half; we got beat up on the offensive glass. That’s a great basketball team over there. They’re in the final four for a reason. We buckled down at halftime, shook off some early nerves, got back to our game and our execution. It paid off for sure.”
Union (22-6) will face Lourdes Regional (22-7) in the PIAA Class 1A championship game at noon Friday at the GIANT Center in Hershey.
Union’s Zoe Lepri netted the first and only two points for Union with 6:23 remaining in the first quarter. Berlin Brothersvalley (22-6) used a slow pace and physical defense to score seven points in the first.
Shots weren’t falling for the Lady Scots in the first half, but they managed to attempt more shots than Berlin Brothersvalley, 7-6.
“I think just early nerves there,” Nogay said on missing shots. “We had some good looks. We just weren’t knocking them down. They weren’t knocking a whole lot of shots down, either. I think there were some nerves for us, for sure. We have a couple of people under the weather right now and they gave us phenomenal efforts tonight. Definitely in the second half we executed more better.”
The Lady Mountaineers entered halftime with a 13-9 lead over Union.
Nogay said the talk at halftime was, “To get back to our stuff,” adding, “We need to box out, we needed to close out on the shooters. (Grace Sechler) is a great player. (Jen Countryman) is a great player. We talked about eliminating penetration for (Sechler) and we talked about boxing out.”
In the third quarter, Union’s Kelly Cleaver tied the game at 13 and was followed by a 3-pointer from Kylie Fruehstorfer to give Union it’s first lead of the game. Union did not relinquish this lead the rest of the game.
Cleaver paced Union with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
“Amazing. It’s even better doing it with my dad being here, looking up and seeing all the family in the stands and it’s even better to do it for the community. Everybody was here and everybody was getting loud. It was great,” Cleaver said of the win. “We want to move on. The whole goal was to get to Hershey and we knew how it felt losing last year in the semifinals. I think that’s what turned up the heat in the second half.”
“Unbelievable effort by Kelly,” Nogay said. “Kelly’s a little under the weather today. I saw her at the pregame meal and she didn’t look real good but I was telling her there at the end, ‘Fifty-seven seconds. I need you for 57 more seconds.’ She’s a trooper and she got after it today. She gave us the effort that I would expect Kelly Cleaver to give us. Just a phenomenal effort by all of our girls.”
Union outscored the Lady Mountaineers by 10 points in the third quarter to grab a 28-22 lead heading into the fourth. Union’s Zoe Lepri fouled out with 1:44 remaining in the game.
“It was a defensive battle, no doubt about it,” Nogay said. “It’s two great teams playing great defense. We were able to buckle down there in the second half. We were able to box out, get some key rebounds and when they got stuck there they had to foul us and we were able to step to the foul line and knock free throws down.”
Foul trouble kept Berlin Brothersvalley at bay. Union was 15 for 20 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
“We definitely practiced foul shooting,” Nogay said. “The last game we didn’t shoot well from the foul line. We came out and shot a heck of a lot better tonight. It was just confidence, stepping to the line, being confident, knocking your free throws down and we were able to do that.”
