The Union High football team will play a game Friday night after all.
The Scotties, who had their season opener canceled on Monday against Mohawk, scheduled a home game against Canton. The matchup is set for 6 p.m. on the Scotties’ home field.
First-year coach Kim Niedbala told The News on Monday night that his team would return to practice the rest of the week and be idle this week. Niedbala, who also is Union’s athletic director, acted on a message left to him by Canton coach Tyler Sechrist.
“It was extremely quick,” Niedbala said. “When I got into the office this morning there were emails from their head coach.
“I responded to him very early. He called about 7 a.m. We talked. They were willing to come on down. I said ‘let me check with everybody at Union’. One thing led to another and we scheduled it.”
The Warriors, who are located on the eastern side of the state in Bradford County, will travel about 4 1/2 hours one way to play Union.
“With the way the officials situation is, we were able to do it a little earlier,” Niedbala said of the earlier start time. “We didn’t really talk about possibly playing Saturday. We wanted to get them down here and back.”
Niedbala, who was hired in April to succeed Stacy Robinson as coach and athletic director, will make his debut as a varsity head coach against Canton.
“We told the kids (Monday) we were going to practice all week,” Niedbala said. “Then, I told them we picked up a game and who the opponent was. You’re definitely excited about getting to play.”
The game against the Warriors will provide an immediate test for the Scotties. Canton is ranked in the top five in the state among Class 1A schools. Last year, the Warriors went 13-1, losing only to Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA semifinals, 20-7.
“They’re ranked No. 3 or 4 in the state; they’re pretty good,” Niedbala said of Canton. “It will be a great challenge for us. At the end of the day, it’s about the kids.
“Let’s get them out there and see where we’re at. We’ll have our hands full. I had no intentions of playing. We were going to practice the rest of the week. But, they reached out and they were willing to come 4 1/2 hours. It’s best for the kids.
Niedbala declined comment on whether one of his assistants resigned after an incident that took place in the scrimmage against Neshannock. Attempts to reach Union superintendent Dr. Michael Ross for comments were unsuccessful.
