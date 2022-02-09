The Union High boys basketball team locked up a league championship Tuesday night.
Matthew Stanley poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Scotties to a 59-47 WPIAL Section 1-1A home victory over visiting Rochester.
The win secured the section championship outright for Union (8-0 section, 18-2 overall).
“The kids came out and played hard; it was a good game,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “With the way Class A is laid out, if we can finish our business, we should get a bye and get one playoff game at home.
“You want to get as high of a seed as possible. I thought we had a good summer. We played a lot of upper-class teams in the summer and we fared pretty well. It’s a credit to the kids. This group works hard. They do come to the gym and they work hard.”
The Scotties led 18-11 after one quarter and 27-20 at the break.
Matthew Stanley, a son of the coach, handed out eight assists for the Scotties. Mark Stanley, also a son of the coach, notched 14 markers and 16 rebounds. Peyton Lombardo added nine points.
Braylon Thomas tallied six boards for the winners.
J.D. Azulay led the Rams (5-3, 7-8) with 20 points.
The WPIAL is expected to release the playoff pairings on Monday night. Teams have until Feb. 17 to get any added regular-season games in before the playoffs begin.
