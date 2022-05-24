The Union High baseball team punched its ticket to the WPIAL Class 1A championships after defeating Rochester on Monday.
The Scotties upended the Rams, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals at Neshannock High’s Kirkwood Field.
“That was a heck of a game,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “Credit to Rochester, they came out and battled. We knew they weren’t going to stop. Our section had three teams in the final four so kudos to our section and the respect of our section.”
Tyler Staub (6-1) earned the victory. He pitched six innings and surrendered four hits, two runs — one earned — with four walks and seven strikeouts.
“I think we got a lot more communication on the ball,” Staub said. “I think our defense played great today, a few errors but nothing that really dug us deep into a hole. We executed and we got the job done.”
“Tyler’s a competitor,” Sanders said. “We made the decision to bring him back from a short rest, three days rest, after throwing a complete game in the last round. Kind of concerned about sore arms and fatigue a little bit but Tyler said yesterday he was ready to go and he came out and showed it.”
Rochester struck first, plating a run in the top of the second inning to make the score 1-0.
Staub tied the game at one in the bottom of the third after going home on a wild pitch. Mike Gunn would knock home Rocco Galmarini and Mark Stanley would bring home Gunn in the third.
“It was an 0-2 count, I knew I had to put a ball in play. Keep the team up and keep the energy going,” Gunn said. “It definitely feels great, not knowing even if I was going to play this season, knowing I’m going to back to Washington again. It all just felt good overall, it feels good to be back out there again.”
“He didn’t play probably the first half of the year,” Sanders said of Gunn. “He’s just probably five games in being cleared to play outfield. He’s a ballplayer, he’s a competitor, he’s just that guy. He doesn’t say two words. He just goes about business.”
The Rams had bases loaded with one out in the sixth and then scored after a wild pitch from Staub to make the score 3-2. Staub would get another strikeout to end the inning after a walk making the bases loaded again.
“We dug ourselves into a hole with a couple errors but I had full confidence in us,” Staub said. “With all bases loaded I was able to go from the windup. I had full confidence we were going to get out of it. Those’re the moments you want when you’re pitching. The moments you’ve been waiting for.”
Union had six hits and one error.
Staub’s pitch count was up in the top of the seventh and Shane Roper came in to relieve him.
“Shane’s been a bulldog all year long for us,” Sanders said. “He’s been our number two. He’s thrown a ton of innings for us, won some big games and he’s been on this stage before. It wasn’t him going out there and us worrying about nerves or anything. We told him to, ‘Go out there, throw strikes, pitch contact.’”
Rochester hit an infield pop fly with two outs in the top of the seventh to allow Union to get the out. Gunn took a knee in centerfield after the play was made.
“I was just taking it all in,” Gunn said. “I just remember where I was a few months ago and not even thinking I’d be out here with my guys but I’m just appreciative for every opportunity.”
The Scotties are no stranger to competing in the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
“Four years in a row going to Wild Things Park,” Sanders said. “We got one under our belt; we’re looking for another one.”
Neshannock 5,
Burgettstown 3, 12 innings
PITTSBURGH — It took 12 innings for the Neshannock High baseball team to claim a victory over Burgettstown and secure a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A championship.
The Lancers defeated Burgettstown, 5-3, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals held at Matulevic Field on Monday.
“First and foremost, I have to give credit to my 14-year veteran pitching Dale Senchak,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “He’s been with us 14 years. His job was exhausting today. We knew Sebastian (Coiro) was on three days rest; in line with (Grant) Melder and Walzer. He spent whatever the game was, three, four hours, in the bullpen mentally and mechanically preparing these kids. If I didn’t have him there in the bullpen and as a resource we wouldn’t be successful.”
The Lancers advance to the WPIAL Class 2A championship and will face Serra Catholic.
“(Ex-Neshannock) Coach (Mike) Kirkwood always said, ‘Enjoy it while you’re here because you might not get back,’” Quahliero said. “This is about these young kids who have an opportunity to play at a special venue, a special time and a special event. We are going to prepare like we have never prepared before and we’re going to enjoy it. and let the kids play it out, it’s just another game for us and it’s an exciting opportunity to watch these kids who worked so very hard cash in all this equity.”
Jacob Walzer earned the victory. He pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, one walk and had two strikeouts.
“Jacob Walzer didn’t pitch varsity last year and now I got him closing games, WPIAL finals, first round of playoffs, all his development happened in the offseason.”
Neshannock had seven hits in the game.
The Lancers’ Luke Glies had a two-out, two-run double at the top of the second inning.
“He’s had one big hit in every single game he’s played in I think,” Quahliero said of Glies. “Those were critical runs early on especially with Kludowski on the mound. The kid is legit. He throws three pitches for strikes, his fastball is hitting at 88 and his slider must be his out pitch and it’s nasty. These kids got to see what a high level division one pitcher is.”
Burgettstown plated a RBI single with bases loaded in the sixth inning. The Blue Devils followed up with another run in the seventh to tie the game at two.
Neshannock’s Josh Pallerino scored on an error at the top of the 11th inning. Walzer replaced Grant Melder in the bottom of the 11th and after hitting a pitcher the game was tied at three.
“I gave him the ball with bases loaded. He gutted it out,” Quahliero said of Walzer. “The thing that was most impressive was he had a kid with two strikes and he hit him. He never changed his emotions. He grew up this year immensely and I couldn’t be more proud of the way he competed and his composure on the mound.”
Neshannock’s Jake Rynd scored two runs on a squeeze bunt in the 12th inning.
“Deandre Alberico, who by the way was the sixteenth player I used today, was on second base as a pinch runner,” Quahliero said. “We called a squeeze play and Burgettstown’s pitcher is reading me. Jake Rynd put a perfect bunt when I saw the pitcher falling towards the ground I kept the green light on and Alberico scores and makes a huge play on the bases for us.”
Mohawk 6,
Hopewell 2
WEXFORD — The Mohawk High baseball team will play for a championship.
The fourth-seeded Warriors scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie and knock off top-seeded Hopewell in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, 6-2, on Monday. The game was played at North Allegheny High School.
“I think if you could draw it up with what you would expect your team to prepare for and bring with energy, this is what you would hope for,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “I think the kids and their mindset and their excitement in practice and everything else has been right where we want it to be.
“We just kept taking the lead when we needed to. The kids were excited. All the credit goes to them for being in the moment.”
Mohawk (16-4) advances to the WPIAL championship game and will take on the winner of the South Park-Avonworth matchup. The game will be played on May 31 or June 1 at Washington Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania at a time to be announced. It’s believed to be the first WPIAL championship appearance for the Warriors’ baseball team.
“The community comes out and supports us. I’m so happy for them,” Maiorano said. “When you’re a little bit of a smaller school and sharing athletes, it’s a little harder to get started.
“We put a date on when we wanted to start our offseason. We knew what we had. They wanted to start in January. We went pretty consistently and they had this as one of their goals. One of the goals was to get here and win.”
The Warriors banged out 12 hits, led by Lucas Cummings with three. Cooper Vance and Marc Conti had two apiece. Jay Wrona knocked in two runs for the winners.
Vance, an Eastern Michigan recruit, went the distance to pick up the victory. He allowed five hits and two earned runs with a walk and nine strikeouts.
“Cooper is a bulldog,” Maiorano said. “If you could spend time with Cooper, seeing how he navigates his day, he’s calm and in control. He just kept going today. He wanted the ball and went out there and showed what he has.”
Mohawk and Hopewell (15-7) are Section 1 rivals. The Warriors won the first meeting, 4-3. The Vikings, though, earned a split of the regular-season series with a 5-3 decision.
A.J. Verdi drove in Conti with what proved to be the game-winning RBI in the sixth, giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead. Vance then plated Mason Hopper with a single and Wrona followed with a two-run single, scoring Garrison Staph and Jacob Werner.
“What we’ve been able to do in that fifth or sixth spot is built with power,” Maiorano said. “With Cummings, Voss and Cooper, Wrona, too, is one of the most consistent hitters we have down there.
“Marc Conti is having a phenomenal playoffs. We have some phenomenal hitters. They’re able to do the little things. To set the table at that bottom of the order for the top of the order was big there.”
Cummings got Mohawk on the board in the first inning with an RBI single, plating Vance. Conti knocked in Wrona in the third to put the Warriors up 2-1.
Mohawk scored a run in the first, a run in the third and four in the sixth.
Hopewell notched a tally in the second and one in the third.
Wilmington 10,
Union City 0
The Wilmington High baseball team opened the District 10, Class 2A playoffs with a convincing win Monday.
Isaac Schleich was sharp on the mound and the Greyhounds recorded 11 total hits en route to a 10-0 first-round win over Union City at Westminster College.
The second-seeded Greyhounds (16-5) take on third-seeded West Middlesex (14-6) in the semifinals on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. The teams split the regular-season series. The winner will compete in the District 10 championship game at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Slippery Rock University.
Schleich started and tossed four innings to pick up the victory. He gave up one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Tyler Mikulin paced the Wilmington offense with three hits and three RBIs. Ben Miller followed with two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Dylan Batley notched two hits.
Wilmington scored a run in the first, five in the second, three in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
