SLIPPERY ROCK — No one ever wants to have their worst game of the season in the playoffs, but that’s exactly what happened at Slippery Rock University.
The Union baseball team fell 12-2 to West Middlesex in a Class 1A state playoff game on Monday.
“Our pitchers were up in the zone, kinda booted a couple balls, a lot of walks and hit batsmen — I think we had four hit batsmen and four walks,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “Normally, our guys pound the zone and we’re much cleaner than that.”
There was no stopping Devin Gruver on Monday afternoon.
Gruver came up a double shy of the cycle for the Big Reds in the victory over the Scotties.
Gruver stepped into the leadoff role with Julian Trott suspended. He didn’t let the opportunities pass him by as he finished 3 for 3, with three runs scored and four RBIs.
Rocco Galmarini took the loss for the Scotties. He gave up six runs — three earned — on six hits and a walk. He fanned a pair in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Anthony Roper entered in relief of Galmarini. Roper surrendered four runs on one hit and three walks in one inning. At the plate, Roper finished with a sacrifice fly, and Galmarini was 1 for 2 with an RBI single.
Mike Gunn, Grayson Blakley and Matt Stanley each had one hit for the Scotties. Gunn and Stanley both doubled, while Stanley and Blakley each drove in a run.
Richie Preston got the start for the Big Reds. He surrendered two runs via four hits and two walks, but he struck out five in three innings in the win.
In addition to Gruver’s production, catcher Blaze Knight reached three times — a single, a walk and was hit by a pitch — while scoring one and driving in one from the No. 2 spot.
Gruver and Blaze Knight’s ability to get on base set the table for the middle of the order. Preston finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Kyle Gilson was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.
The Big Reds (15-9) scored at least two runs in each inning. They got things going with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Gruver singled to start the home half and Knight bunted him over. Gio Rococi was hit by a pitch, and Preston opened the scoring with an RBI single to left. Rococi eventually scored on an error, and Kyle Gilson scored Preston on a single to left-center field.
West Middlesex added another three runs in the second.
Tyler Blanton drew a leadoff walk to set the stage for Gruver. The Middlesex shortstop hit an inside-the-park homer run to left-center to make it 5-0 Big Reds. Knight followed with a single to left and eventually scored on an RBI double from Preston.
The Scotties (14-6) got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
Dennen Bowen singled and Matt Stanley doubled to right-center to start the inning. Roper hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Bowen, and Stanley came across on a bloop single from Galmarini to center.
However, the Big Reds plated four more runs in the home half of the third when Kyle Gilson walked, Evan Gilson was hit by a pitch and Blanton singled down the right-field line.
Kyle Gilson scored on a wild pitch, but Gruver took his spot on base after he was plunked. Knight drew a bases-loaded walk, Rococi hit a sacrifice fly to center and Gruver came in via a balk.
West Middlesex’s final two runs scored in the fourth. Evan Gilson walked to lead off the inning and Blanton reached on an error. Gruver tripled to right-center to score the pair.
“West Middlesex made us pay for our mistakes,” Sanders said. “Full credit to them, they’re a good team. They came out and they pounded the ball, and really there’s nothing you can do about that. We clawed back at 6-2, but they scored every inning and that’s what a good team does.”
The Scotties had six seniors play their final high school games at SRU. That group helped lead Union to a 12-0 league record — including wins in nine of its last 10 games — and beat Rochester for the third spot in the district.
The seniors were key contributors in others sports as well, helping put their own mark on the school’s athletic history.
“Most of these guys were football players that won the WPIAL in football. They won a silver medal in football at states,” Sanders said. “In basketball, they won a silver medal in the WPIAL. These guys have been grinding the whole year, going from football to basketball to baseball.
“I didn’t get most of my kids until probably three days before our first scrimmage. That’s a testament to them and their work ethic. Are they wearing down? Probably. I would be too after that long grind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.