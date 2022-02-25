The Union High girls basketball team is moving on.
Kelly Cleaver scored 15 points to lead the third-seeded Lady Scots to a 40-25 WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal-round home win over Eden Christian.
It was Union’s first game since a 44-31 loss to Rochester on Feb. 10.
“I thought we played hard defensively,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We expected rust with the long layoff. Overall, I thought it was a solid effort.”
Union (20-1) advances to the semifinals and will face seventh-seeded Bishop Canevin on Monday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Scots also punched their ticket to the state playoffs as well.
“It’s definitely huge for our program,” Nogay said of the berth in the semifinals. “The girls worked hard as far back as the summer.
“They have done what I have asked them to do. All that hard work and dedication is paying off.”
Cleaver contributed eight rebounds, six steals and four blocks as well.
“She’s been solid all year long for us,” Nogay said of Cleaver. “She hits the boards, plays on both ends of the court.
“Our game starts on defense and she’s been solid for us.”
Kylie Fruehstorfer followed with 10 markers for the winners.
Union led 8-3 after the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 20-8 at the half. The Lady Scots held a 33-15 advantage going to the final frame.
Union was just 2 of 10 at the foul line.
Elise Booker bucketed seven points with nine steals and seven assists.
“We felt pretty good going in at halftime,” Nogay said. “We were not very good at the free-throw line; that’s not going to cut it. We have to clean that up.
“The first three minutes of the second half we like to get after teams. I thought Elise Booker played great on the defensive end.”
Emilia Johnson netted nine points to pace the 11th-seeded Lady Warriors.
Union won the previous two games against Eden Christian in Section 1 action, 44-42 and 44-19.
“Beating a team three times is very difficult,” Nogay said. “We knew they would bring a very good effort and they did.
“Johnson is a great player. Are they an 11 seed? I don’t know. They’re playing in a pretty tough section.”
