The Union High girls basketball team put together a strong defensive effort Saturday.
The Lady Scots limited Clarion to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 47-9 PIAA Class 1A first-round home win.
“I thought we played well,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We were a little sluggish in the beginning, that was to be expected. Once we got our feet under us we got after it pretty good.”
Union (19-6) advances to the Sweet 16 and will face Elk County Catholic at 6 p.m. Wednesday at PennWest Clarion University. The Lady Crusaders (24-4), who are the second-place team out of District 9, moved on with a 50-27 decision over Northern Bedford.
Union defeated Elk County Catholic last year in the second round of the state playoffs, 38-35.
“They’re good, very good. They’re big and they play hard,” Nogay said. “They have five starters that played all last year. They will pose a challenge.”
Union, coming off a 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy to secure the program’s first WPIAL championship, has won 13 games in a row.
“I think we talked about it all week in practice. We worked the kinks out in practice,” Nogay said. “We cherish the WPIAL championship. But, it’s time to move on to the new journey at hand. I thought they were able to do that. They have been working hard in practice every day.”
The Lady Scots took control early, building a 17-1 lead after one quarter and pushing it to 28-7 at the half. Union carried a 40-7 margin into the final frame.
Kylie Fruehstorfer paced the Lady Scots with 22 points and Kelly Cleaver was next with 13. Cleaver contributed eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals, while Fruehstorfer handed out three assists.
“I think they have both turned it up this last part of the season,” Nogay said of Fruehstorfer and Cleaver. “Kelly was dominant once again.
“When Kylie is knocking down shots, we’re in a good position to win games. We got other strong performances as well, from girls like Mia Preuhs, Zoe Lepri and Kayla Fruehstorfer.”
Zoe Lepri and Kayla Fruehstorfer pulled down five rebounds each and Bella Cameron added three for the winners. Mia Preuhs posted five steals and Lepri chipped in three.
Natalie Durish tossed in three points to lead Clarion.
