CLARION — Survive and advance.
That’s how the Union High girls basketball team got it done Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Scots built a big lead early and held on late for a 38-35 PIAA Class 1A second-round playoff win over Elk County Catholic at Clarion University.
Union withstood a 30-foot 3-pointer from Lucy Klawuhn at the buzzer to move on. Klawuhn’s shot hit off the front of the rim and fell harmlessly to the court.
Union (22-2) advances to the Elite Eight of the state playoffs for the first time in program history. The Lady Scots will battle Portage (23-5), the District 6 champion, at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Clarion University.
“I think it’s great for us. This is uncharted waters,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We’ve never been in this position.”
The Lady Crusaders bow out at 25-4.
Union raced to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 28-10 at the half. The Lady Scots forced the Lady Crusaders into 10 turnovers and 4-of-18 shooting in the opening half.
“We wanted to get out in front and get after them,” Nogay said. “I thought we built a pretty decent lead early on. I knew we would have to buckle down and hold them off.”
Nogay always sets his main focus on playing strong defense, especially from the opening tip.
“Defensively, we were moving our feet very well,” he said. “We were getting our closeouts. We were getting hands up in shooters faces.
“We were pretty hot early offensively.”
The Lady Scots were 12 of 23 from the floor in the first 16 minutes. They opened the game on a 9-0 run and added another nine-point run later in the half for a 26-5 lead.
Elk County Catholic got back in the game in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 33-23. The Lady Crusaders closed the third period on a 10-2 run.
“They pressured us a little bit,” Nogay said. “We had some key turnovers in the second half.
“We knew that was a good basketball team we were playing. They have good shooters on that team. In the first and second quarter, we were closing out and getting after them. We knew they would come after us and we knew we had to keep playing good defense.”
Klawuhn and Syd Alexander each drained 3-pointers to get Elk County Catholic within five at 36-31 with 1:46 left. Sami Straub swished two free throws to cut it to a one-possession game at 36-33.
Kelly Cleaver buried two foul shots to extend Union’s advantage to 38-33 with 19 seconds remaining.
Elk County Catholic collected an offensive rebound and made a bucket inside to make it 38-35 with seven seconds left. The Lady Scots, though, turned it over with 2.8 left, giving the Lady Crusaders one final chance to tie, but Klawuhn’s last-second attempt was off the mark.
Kendall Preuhs and Kylie Fruehstorfer scored nine points each to pace the Lady Scots. Kelly Cleaver, Union’s leading scorer at just under 14 points a game, chipped in eight markers.
“Every single night we have different girls stepping up,” Nogay said. “Girls like Kylie Fruehstorfer, Bella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver played well. Kendall Preuhs. Zoe Lepri is playing solid. All of the girls are playing hard.
“This is good for the team. This is a really good, close-knit team we have. The girls work very hard in practice. Every moment now is a learning experience for them. It’s something I want them to take in.”
Elise Booker, who averages 8.2 points per game, will miss the rest of the season. She has missed the two PIAA playoff games against Farrell and Elk County Catholic.
“She re-aggravated a previous injury,” Nogay said. “Kylie Fruehstorfer, Bella Cameron and Mia Preuhs have definitely stepped in to new roles and they are giving us quality minutes.”
Klawuhn scored a game-high 12 points for Elk County Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.