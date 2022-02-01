The Union High girls basketball team stayed perfect Monday night.
The Lady Scots posted a 34-24 win over host Bishop Canevin in a WPIAL Section 1-1A matchup.
Union (6-0 section, 16-0 overall) held a 9-6 lead after one quarter and a 19-11 margin at the half. Bishop Canevin (2-3, 10-7) cut the deficit to 25-19 after three periods.
Zoe Lepri netted nine markers for the Lady Scots, while Kelly Cleaver and Kylie Fruehstorfer followed with eight points apiece.
Cleaver pulled down 12 rebounds with five blocks, and Fruehstorfer added four boards. Elise Booker handed out five assists with five steals.
Hopewell 57,
New Castle 44
The second quarter proved costly for the Lady ‘Canes in a Section 2-4A road loss to the Lady Vikings.
New Castle (2-9, 5-11) led 18-6 after one quarter, but Hopewell rallied to capture a 29-24 halftime lead. The Lady Vikings (4-7, 5-11) led 42-36 going to the final frame.
“We came out strong; we stuck to the game plan in the first quarter,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We were pushing the gas hard the whole first quarter.
“They started out in a zone and we penetrated gaps. We were rebounding the ball offensively and getting our putbacks.
“It was all mental. It was nothing they did special. Hopewell works hard. Any time we go up against Hopewell, it’s going to be a tough game.”
Rihanna Boice bucketed 19 points for New Castle
Marlee Mancini tossed in 23 points for Hopewell.
North Catholic 60,
Laurel 39
The Lady Spartans struggled in the second half in dropping a Section 1-3A road decision to the Trojanettes.
Laurel (5-3, 10-6) was outscored 30-18 in the second half.
Danielle Pontius posted 13 points for the Lady Spartans and Johnna Hill added 12.
Freedom 58,
Mohawk 56
The Lady Warriors couldn’t hold on to a fourth-quarter lead in falling to the host Lady Bulldogs in a Section 1-3A contest.
Mohawk (4-5, 5-11) led 13-12 after one quarter before Freedom (6-2, 11-4) bounced back for a 24-16 halftime advantage. The Lady Warriors carried a 42-34 margin into the fourth quarter.
Alexa Kadilak collected a team-best 23 points for Mohawk and Erynne Capalbo contributed 19. Kadilak buried six of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
Ellwood City 56,
Beaver Falls 50
The Lady Wolverines held on to claim a Section 1-3A victory over the host Lady Tigers.
Ellwood City raced to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and settled for a 35-30 margin at the break. The Lady Wolverines carried a 51-40 buffer into the final frame.
Kyla Servick scored 26 points for Ellwood City (3-5, 6-9) and Emily Sedgwick netted 12. Claire Noble chipped in with 11.
Avina Norman poured in a game-best 29 points for Beaver Falls (2-8, 4-12).
Wilmington 57,
Titusville 21
Lia Krarup poured in a career-high 31 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 4-3A road win over Titusville.
Krarup was 12 of 19 from the field. She scored 12 points in the third quarter and nine in the first period. Krarup added seven steals as well.
“Lia has done everything and more for us this year,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We ask a lot of her as a freshman and she really responds.
“It’s a testament to how hard she works. She makes everyone around her better.”
The Lady Greyhounds (3-3, 10-6) led 11-4 after one quarter and 22-11 at the break.
“We started off really well,” Jeckavitch said. “It was nice to see some of the younger girls get some playing time and make the most of that playing time.”
Karah Deal was next with six points and eight rebounds for the winners. AnnaLee Gardner notched six boards and five assists, while Sarah Dieter delivered eight steals. Maelee Whiting tallied seven rebounds.
Titusville falls to 0-6, 2-15.
