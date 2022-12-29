The Union High volleyball team repeated as section champion this season.
Elise Booker, Ella Casalandra, Kelly Cleaver and Isabella King all contributed to the Lady Scots’ success. Union won the section championship with a 12-0 mark.
Booker posted 230 kills, 37 aces and 11 blocks.
Casalandra collected 254 assists, 31 kills and 15 aces. King blocked nine shots, with 51 kills, 23 assists and 29 aces.
Cleaver contributed 114 kills, 58 blocks and 21 aces.
The Lady Scots, who were seeded fourth in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs, defeated Chartiers-Houston in the first round, 3-0. Union’s season came to an end in the next round, falling to Bishop Canevin, 3-1. The Lady Scots compiled a 17-1 overall mark.
WPIAL SECTION 1-1A ALL-STARS: Delaney Bernard, Western Beaver (6-0, Sr., MH); Elise Booker, Union (5-10, Sr., OH); Ella Casalandra, Union (5-5, Sr., S); Kelly Cleaver, Union (6-0, Jr., MH); Jillian Frazier, Burgettstown (5-7, Sr., L); Hannah Kelley, Beaver C.C. (5-9, Soph., OH); Isabella King, Union (5-8, Sr., RH); Julia McChesney, Beaver C.C. (5-4, Soph., L); Gracie Patterson, Western Beaver (5-5, Jr., OH); Julia Ruttner, Western Beaver (5-4, Jr., L).
