To say that the Union High football team had improved from last season would be an understatement.
The Scotties had a historic 2022 season that saw them return to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in 43 years, compete in the WPIAL Class 1A championship for the first time in 49 years and compete in the PIAA championship for the first time in the program’s history.
Union came up short against Steelton-Highspire on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High’s Chapman Field, 22-8, returning to Lawrence County with silver.
“We started in June and the kids bought in and we didn’t know where or what direction we could go. Once we got into games in August and we kind of figured ourselves out in the end of September, October we knew we had a good group,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of the season. “At the end of the day, when teams come together, they gel and they buy into what you’re selling, there’s no doubt great things can happen and it just so happened for us.”
Braylon Thomas scored the lone touchdown for Union in the third quarter on a one-yard dash into the end zone. Thomas had 29 carries for 134 yards in the championship game.
“He’s grown as a player which is great,” Niedbala said of Thomas. “Now, he’ll have another season under our belt. We may be (run and shoot) next year and let him throw the ball 50 times a game. We’re going to sit back and relax let these kids play basketball and baseball and do what’s right by them. The more sports they can play is better for us and we’ll reload and get ready for June.”
In the fourth quarter, Union’s defensive pressure allowed the team to grab a safety to narrow the Steamrollers’ lead to 13-8.
For their efforts, the Union football team was named Lawrence County Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Niedbala was hired in April as the athletic director and head coach for Union. Recruiting new players and seniors that hadn’t played since the eighth grade, like Matthew Stanley, was instrumental in creating some success for the Scotties.
“We had meetings before school to try and get any kid out we could. I think the biggest thing was we had whole school workouts in June,” Niedbala said. “Matt Stanley came and multiple kids came and they decided they wanted to be apart of the football team. It wasn’t early. It was later but it was okay. Matt’s brother Mark tried to get him out forever. Nudging from him was an instrumental part of it.”
Niedbala talked about meeting the players as a first-year coach and establishing a goal.
“They didn’t know me from Adam but they learned real quick what I was about. The guys that didn’t play, they were so instrumental in what we did. They bought into what I did and how the seniors played,” Niedbala said. “At the end of the day, there’s ultimately one goal and I think it didn’t matter if they were a senior or freshman. There was one goal and that’s what we strive to do. It wasn’t about the WPIAL. It was about making it to the state final, seeing what we could do and that’s what we did.
“Win, lose or draw we had a chance and we all know that and we’ve taken this football program at Union to a different place from what it’s been. It starts with those seniors. The class of 2023 — they’re all going to be marked in Union history.”
Niedbala said he was never sure what would happen in his first year coaching for the Scotties, adding, “It is all about the kids.”
“They’re going to buy into what you do and how you sell it and the way you approach things,” Niedbala said. “Winning isn’t easy — it’s hard. We just happened to win, but at the end of the day, I’m not happy being 7-3 or 6-4. That’s just not in my DNA. At the end of the day, you can say what you want, but, listen I don’t like to lose. Hopefully, it’s one of the things kids bought into and they agree with and take to heart. I know its a different stage but they haven’t lost in basketball and baseball. Why not a different stage?”
After reaching the goal of competing in the state championship and taking home silver, will the Scotties have that goal of claiming gold still on their mind or treat the next season one game at a time?
“It is always one game at a time,” Niedbala said. “At the end of the day, people say ‘What a great season,’ but listen, I’m a competitor and I hope all these other kids are competitors and until you win the big one it doesn’t matter. We’re going to compete and take it one game at a time. There’s an end goal. You can name the other teams in single A and there’s an end goal for them and the end goal is to win the state championship.”
What have the players on the Union football team taught Niedbala in his first year at the helm?
“They taught me that they’re kids. It doesn’t matter. From freshmen to seniors, they’re kids and they taught me that if you give them an inch they’ll take a mile. If you tell them how it’s going to be done, that’s exactly what they’ll do and that’s a credit to them,” Niedbala said. “We had no issues on things and if you told them this is what we’re doing at 8 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. every Saturday — everyone was there. They wanted to be coached, they wanted to be happy, they wanted to enjoy the process and they did.
“The end game is this and they put their names in history. No matter 10, 15 or 20 years from now, especially this senior group, all 26 guys on this team have put their names in history and Lawrence County history that they’re part of that 2022 WPIAL championship and state finalist team. That’s what they taught me — that they’re happy and they’re proud to be Union.”
