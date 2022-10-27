HARMONY — The season came to an end for the Union High volleyball team Thursday night.
The fourth-seeded Lady Scots dropped the first two games and couldn't complete the comeback bid, falling 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 in a WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal-round matchup against fifth-seeded Bishop Canevin. The match was held at Seneca Valley.
"We played really hard. We never gave up, that's for sure," Union coach Nicolle Benincase said. "We had some critical errors in the first two sets and we couldn't catch up enough.
"I'm very proud of the team."
The Lady Scots breezed to the Section 1-1A championship and finished the season 17-1 overall.
"It's not the end we wanted, of course," Benincase said. "We're still setting goals and exceeding them, which is big.
"We're not mad at all at 17-1. To be back-to-back section champs and 17-1 overall speaks volumes."
Elise Booker paced Union with 18 kills, 30 digs and three aces, while Ella Casalandra contributed 21 assists. Isabell King scooped up 17 digs with 3 assists for the Lady Scots and Zoe Lepri added six blocks, three kills and three digs.
Kelly Cleaver chipped in six blocks, eight kills and 13 digs for Union, Nina DiNardo delivered five assists and Dalaina Jones added 11 digs.
Union loses nine players to graduation — Elise Booker, Ella Casalandra, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Isabel King, Zoe Lepri, Madison Mangelli, Emma Murdock, Kendall Preuhs and Sydney Wrona.
"They are nine of the most talented and coachable girls," Benincase said of her seniors. "They will be really missed by all of us. They've put countless hours into the program.
"It starts from the top and they were at the top of their game all season long."
