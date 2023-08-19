The Union High golf team fell short of a win against Riverside on Friday. After the WPIAL Section 5-2A match was tied at 232 by both teams, the game went into a one-hole playoff on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
The one-hole playoff was on hole number one (par 5) with four golfers playing for their respective school. Union’s Rocco Galmarini posted a birdie on the hole while Landon Eckert hit a double bogey.
Union’s second group saw Ian DiPietro card a five to make par while Even DiNardo hit a triple bogey resulting in a 20-24 win for Riverside.
Shenango falls
The Wildcats dropped a 224-228 nonsection decision to West Middlesex on the par-35 front nine at Oak Tree Country Club.
Gavin Bruce led Shenango (2-3) with a 42. Ben Santangelo and Jamal Heaney both shot a 45 for the Wildcats, Joe Campoli fired a 46 and Jake Natale added a 50.
Wilmington tops Mercer
Santino Toscano tallied a 35 to lead the Greyhounds to a 160-227 win over Mercer on the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood.
Kaitlyn Hoover fired a 39 for Wilmington, Lindsey Hoover carded a 40 and Shane Heller was next with a 46.
Ambridge defeats New Castle
The Red Hurricane lost a WPIAL Section 5-3A game against Ambridge, 227-253, on the par-36 front nine at Fox Run Golf Course.
Ian Donnelly paced New Castle with 38, Phil Laurenza was next at 44 and Justin Girman shot a 54. Sean Carmichael produced a 57, Jeff Natale added a 59, and Brody Young contributed a 60.
