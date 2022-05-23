The Union High baseball team punched its ticket to the WPIAL Class 1A championships after defeating Rochester on Monday.
The Scotties upended the Rams, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals at Neshannock High’s Kirkwood Field.
“That was a heck of a game,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “Credit to Rochester, they came out and battled. We knew they weren’t going to stop. Our section had three teams in the final four so kudos to our section and the respect of our section.”
Tyler Staub (6-1) earned the victory. He pitched six innings and surrendered four hits, two runs — one earned — with four walks and seven strikeouts.
“I think we got a lot more communication on the ball,” Staub said. “I think our defense played great today, a few errors but nothing that really dug us deep into a hole. We executed and we got the job done.”
“Tyler’s a competitor,” Sanders said. “We made the decision to bring him back from a short rest, three days rest, after throwing a complete game in the last round. Kind of concerned about sore arms and fatigue a little bit but Tyler said yesterday he was ready to go and he came out and showed it.”
Rochester struck first, plating a run in the top of the second inning to make the score 1-0.
Staub tied the game at one in the bottom of the third after going home on a wild pitch. Mike Gunn would knock home Rocco Galmarini and Mark Stanley would bring home Gunn in the third.
“It was an 0-2 count, I knew I had to put a ball in play. Keep the team up and keep the energy going,” Gunn said. “It definitely feels great, not knowing even if I was going to play this season, knowing I’m going to back to Washington again. It all just felt good overall, it feels good to be back out there again.”
“He didn’t play probably the first half of the year,” Sanders said of Gunn. “He’s just probably five games in being cleared to play outfield. He’s a ballplayer, he’s a competitor, he’s just that guy. He doesn’t say two words. He just goes about business.”
The Rams had bases loaded with one out in the sixth and then scored after a wild pitch from Staub to make the score 3-2. Staub would get another strikeout to end the inning after a walk making the bases loaded again.
“We dug ourselves into a hole with a couple errors but I had full confidence in us,” Staub said. “With all bases loaded I was able to go from the windup. I had full confidence we were going to get out of it. Those’re the moments you want when you’re pitching. The moments you’ve been waiting for.”
Union had six hits and one error.
Staub’s pitch count was up in the top of the seventh and Shane Roper came in to relieve him.
“Shane’s been a bulldog all year long for us,” Sanders said. “He’s been our number two. He’s thrown a ton of innings for us, won some big games and he’s been on this stage before. It wasn’t him going out there and us worrying about nerves or anything. We told him to, ‘Go out there, throw strikes, pitch contact.’”
Rochester hit an infield pop fly with two outs in the top of the seventh to allow Union to get the out. Gunn took a knee in centerfield after the play was made.
“I was just taking it all in,” Gunn said. “I just remember where I was a few months ago and not even thinking I’d be out here with my guys but I’m just appreciative for every opportunity.”
The Scotties are no stranger to competing in the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
“Four years in a row going to Wild Things Park,” Sanders said. “We got one under our belt; we’re looking for another one.”
