PITTSBURGH — The Union High baseball team’s Tyler Staub wasn’t getting many strikeouts against Riverview.
That didn’t matter because he had the infield’s defense to shutdown the Raiders.
“All week we just talked about efficiency,” Staub said. “I was pitching to contact, trying to throw strikes. Strikeouts are great but to get an easy ground ball in the infield, that’s what (Riverview) did all day, that’s what got us the W.”
The Scotties defeated Riverview, 5-1, in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals at Matulevic Field at Shaler High School. Union advances to face Rochester in the semifinals on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
“We’ve been really working with (Tyler) on just being efficient and not getting the pitch count up,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He pitched to a lot of contact today. (Riverview) did a good job putting the ball in play but we made plays behind Tyler and our defense is right up there with pretty much everyone. We had a couple errors early, just throwing ones, so we talked to those guys. Field it, throw it.”
Staub (5-1) earned the victory. He went the distance and allowed two hits, one run — earned — with five walks and one strikeout.
Union’s Mike Gunn knocked home the first run for Union in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Vitale doubled after Gunn to plate the second run of the inning.
“Our bats are starting to come around finally,” Sanders said. “We’ve been preaching jump on people early, put them away, don’t let them stick around. You give other teams a chance when you let them stick around and you never know what’s going to happen late in the game. It’s finally starting to come around, we’re finally starting to hit as a team. We just got to execute. If we get guys on base we’re tough to beat in just the way we play.”
Vitale had two RBIs for the Scotties.
“It felt good,” Vitale said on plating two of Union’s five runs. “Guys in front of me got on base; I had to get them in.”
Staub brought home Shane Roper in the bottom of the second inning to make the score 3-0.
The Raiders got their first run of the game after Staub threw a wild pitch. Staub tried to tag the runner out, hurting himself in the collision.
“It definitely got me for a couple innings,” Staub said on the collision. “It was harder to push off on my batter ankle. I adjusted on the mound, got a few big stones out of the mound but I got it.”
“He hit pretty hard on the ground, the ground’s pretty hard back there,” Sanders said. “A little bit of concern that he was hurt when he stayed down. He’s not going to let you take him out of the game unless his arm’s falling off or he’s going to the hospital or something.”
Staub would shake the injury off and manage to pick off a runner at first base for a big second out in the fifth inning to stop any Riverview momentum.
Vitale, Union’s catcher, would hit another double in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring home a runner and Mark Stanley hit a deep right field drive to make the final run.
“Our young guys stepped up,” Vitale said. “Anthony Roper had a really good game at shortstop, he was confident. Outfield didn’t let one drop. A really good defensive game.”
Union had five hits and one error.
The Scotties were caught in a couple of rundowns during the game because of hesitation.
“The funny thing is we’ve worked on it,” Sanders said on base running. “We work on that stuff every single day at practice before we actually get into practice. I was very disappointed in our execution today. We’re going back to work on it. We missed a bunt and run, we missed a straight steal, we missed a couple just not being aware of where we were at. We’ll clean that up and we’ll be ready to go Monday.”
