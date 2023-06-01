Union claims back-to-back WPIAL championship

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Respect.
That’s been the motto for the Union High softball team this season and it earned a little bit more on Wednesday after handing Carmichaels its first loss of the season in the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
The top-seeded Lady Scots defeated second-seeded Carmichaels, 10-8, to become back-to-back WPIAL 1A champions at PennWest University’s Lilley Field.
“Fantastic,” Union coach Doug Fisher said of the win. “We had to work for it. I didn’t think it would be an easy game. Everybody was telling me how good (Carmichaels) were and of course they were. But, like I said, the bottom picked up the top when we were struggling here or there. We just come together when we have to.”
The Lady Mikes (18-1 overall) outhit Union (18-3), 11-9. Union’s Addie Nogay and Bella Cameron posted two RBIs in the game.
“It feels great,” Nogay said of the win. “I don’t know. So many championships this year — it feels great. We definitely had a little bit of confidence, but there was a little bit of a factor because (Carmichaels) is obviously a team that moved down; we hadn’t seen them before. But, we went in with confidence and went in, just did our job and executed.”
Mia Preuhs went the distance and surrendered 11 hits, eight runs — seven earned — and had five walks and 11 strikeouts.
“It feels great,” Preuhs said on becoming back-to-back champs. “We knew this team was going to be better than West Greene because West Greene lost a few players and we beat them pretty good coming into the WPIAL. I feel like we’ve improved as a team and I improved as a pitcher. I feel like I had more confidence going into the circle.”
Illegal pitching plagued Carmichaels’ Bailey Barnyak. She went the distance and surrendered nine hits, 10 runs — seven earned — and pitched seven walks, 10 strikeouts and had around half-a-dozen illegal pitch calls.
In the top of the first inning, Carmichaels’ 3-4-5 batters — Carys McConnell, Ali Jacobs and Barnyak — plated one run apiece to take a 3-0 lead. After Barnyak walked Preuhs in the bottom of the first inning, a passed ball that wasn’t needed to third allowed Union’s Olivia Williams to score a run.
“That’s unfortunate for them, but it worked out for us,” Fisher said. “Take advantage of any little thing like that. It’s the same way with them. Good teams can’t make a mistake.
Carmichaels’ McConnell plated two more runs in the top of the second inning to grab a four-run lead over the Lady Scots. McConnell produced a game-high five RBIs.
In the bottom of the second inning, Union’s Williams plated a run and that was followed up with Mallory Gorgacz getting home on a wild pitch to cut Carmichaels’ lead.
Union’s Cameron tied the game at five in the bottom of the third inning with her two RBIs.
“It was a great hit, man,” Fisher said of Cameron. “She’s been working hard. She put her head down there...discipline. I told her before the game, ‘You’ve got to be disciplined,’ and she was.”
Carmichaels’ responded with its final three runs of the game in the top of the fourth. The momentum shifted toward Union’s favor in the bottom of the fifth with Olivia Benedict starting things off with a triple.
Union’s Tori May brought home Benedict and a sacrifice fly from Ella Casalandra narrowed Carmichaels’ lead to one run. With the bases loaded, Barnyak walked Allie Ross to tie the game at eight.
Nogay plated her two runs for the Lady Scots in the fifth and give her team the first lead of the game.
“It felt great,” Nogay said on getting the lead. “I was a little nervous to go in the box, but it felt great.”
“I knew we were right there. I got great hitters on this team so I wasn’t too worried about it,” Fisher said. “Once we went up, I told (Nogay), ‘This is the time. We got to shut them down here and we’ll be okay.’”
In the top of the seventh inning, Preuhs recorded strikeout number 11 against McConnell to seal the deal and win the game.
“It felt good,” Preuhs said of getting the last strikeout and ending the game. “I was trying to get her with that changeup. I threw two in a row, but it didn’t work out that well. My screwball was working real good that game. It was rising a little bit and going inside. It was so amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.