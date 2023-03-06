ABOVE: Members of the Union High girls basketball team celebrates a 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy on Saturday in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game. BELOW: The Lady Scots’ Kylie Fruehstorfer, right, looks for an opportunity to shoot against Aquinas Academy on Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
Union captures program's first WPIAL girls basketball championship
PITTSBURGH — The Union High girls basketball competed in the program’s first WPIAL championship on Saturday.
The Lady Scots made sure they went home with gold.
Union cruised to a 52-35 WPIAL Class 1A championship win over Aquinas Academy after a back-and-forth battle at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
“(It’s an) unbelievable feeling,” Union coach Rob Nogay said of the victory. “I’m not even sure it’s set in 100 percent yet, but we worked real hard to get to this point. The hard work that these girls have done and their teammates from four years ago, they’ve worked in the summertime, they’ve worked in the fall, they’ve worked in the wintertime and it finally pays off for them. I couldn’t be more excited for our team.”
The Lady Scots will host the fifth-place team out of District 9 — Clarion — on Saturday.
For Union’s Kayla Fruehstorfer, a senior, her dreams became a reality.
“I had a dream about this since I was very little,” Fruehstorfer said. “I’m very excited we did it.”
WPIAL Class 1A championship: Union vs. Aquinas Academy
Union’s first three points came from Kylie Fruehstorfer and Kelly Cleaver at the charity line. Kylie Fruehstorfer paced Union (18-6) with 20 points and four assists, while Cleaver had 14 points, six assists and five steals.
Union’s Kayla Fruehstorfer hit a 3-pointer with 2:46 left in the first quarter to grab a 6-4 lead over the Lady Crusaders (16-9). The first quarter started out at a slow pace.
“I think in the beginning there, obviously, it’s the first time we’ve ever been here. I think we had to shake off some of the early butterflies there and we were able to do that,” Nogay said. “We don’t necessarily play uptempo but we like to press and generate turnovers. That wasn’t working for us early and I think (Aquinas Academy) had some nerves there, too. Obviously, a low-scoring first half, but we were able to buckle down at halftime, make some adjustments and come out in the second half and play a lot better.”
Aquinas Academy’s Ellie Junker got on a roll in the second quarter and netted 11 points to give her team a one-point lead heading into halftime.
“I feel like a spark just lit under us,” Junker said. “We were already playing for Isabella (Hite) but after she got hurt everything was, ‘We have to win for Bella’ because Bella is a senior and this is going to be her last playoff game. Everything we did on the court, on defense and on offense, had to be for her.”
Nogay said the talk at halftime was, “We just have to close out on (Junker),” adding, “When you get to this point, you have great players on your team. She got hot on us and we made a few adjustments there at halftime. We just needed to calm down, close out and get back to our game. We did a few things there that I think we could’ve done better. On close outs, I think she popped open a couple of times because we had some miscues on defense. Again, credit to her she knocked the shots down when she was open for sure. We were able to regroup at halftime, adjust a little bit, change defenses on her and I think that worked out in our favor.”
Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer tied the game at 20 in the third quarter after sinking a long ball.
“I’ve worked for this moment. We all had worked for this moment our whole lives,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said. “I knew we weren’t losing this game. We came all this way and it just kind of clicked that we needed to get up and win the game.”
In the third quarter, Kylie Fruehstorfer grabbed a 29-27 lead before Aquinas Academy’s Junker netted a basket with 17 seconds left to enter the fourth quarter tied at 29.
Union’s Zoe Lepri came alive and posted eight of her 10 total points in the fourth quarter of the game. Lepri had four steals for the Lady Scots.
“Zoe was unbelievable today,” Nogay said. “She gets some open looks when they try to double team Kelly. That’s nothing new for us. Zoe finds an open area down there, she’s able to finish and she did an excellent job tonight finishing around the glass. Zoe plays hard 100 percent of the time as they all do. I know what I’m going to get out of my girls. They’re going to give me 100 percent no matter what the score is; no matter what situation we’re in. There’s a lot of confidence on the bench for me that they’re going to get after it, they’re going to get us turnovers, they’re going to finish and they definitely did that today.”
Union outscored Aquinas Academy 23-6 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Scots produced 15 assists and 13 steals in the game.
After creating a 47-34 lead, Union called a timeout with 2:07 left in the game and Kylie Fruehstorfer and Cleaver returned to the charity stripe to seal the deal and etch Union’s name down in the championship records.
