PITTSBURGH — The Union High boys basketball team will play for a championship.
Matthew Stanley poured in a game-high 36 points to lead the Scotties to a 66-54 WPIAL Class 1A semifinal win over Imani Christian on Saturday at Fox Chapel.
“It was a good win for us. The kids played hard from the get-go,” said Union coach Mark Stanley, who is Matthew’s dad. “They were up 2-0 and it was the only lead they had.
“We got out in front and our bench play was good. Even though Matthew had 36, it was a complete team effort.”
Third-seeded Union (22-2) advances to the WPIAL championship game and will take on top-seeded Bishop Canevin (19-4) at 5 p.m. Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
“It’s always good to reach the championship game,” Coach Stanley said. “All four of my sons (Anthony, Mark, Matthew, Lucas) are here and that makes it more special.
“The whole team is special. As a family, it’s a good feeling to be in the championship game. This whole group has worked hard and they have earned it; good for them. It wasn’t given to them. This group has worked hard all the way back to fourth and fifth grade.”
The Crusaders moved on with a 71-36 decision over Geibel Catholic.
This is Union’s third career trip to the WPIAL championship game, all under Stanley’s direction. The Scotties won in 2003 over Clairton and lost in 2018 to Vincentian Academy.
Matthew Stanley netted 26 of his points in the second half. He handed out five assists, while going 15 of 17 from the foul line.
“They’re pressuring up. Imani likes to play up tempo and get turnovers and steals,” Coach Stanley said. “We took care of the basketball and Matthew is part of that.
“Cam Taylor did a great job of handling the ball. We weren’t turning it over. Matthew is our guy at the line. He knocked them down. He played like a point guard is supposed to play.”
Taylor and Peyton Lombardo chipped in with nine points apiece in the win. Mark Stanley supplied seven points and seven boards for the winners, while Kaden Fisher pulled down seven boards to go with his five markers.
Avery Wesley and Alier Maluk scored 14 points each to lead the second-seeded Saints (15-6).
Union iced the game at the foul line, going 16 of 19 at the stripe, compared to just 14 of 27 for Imani Christian.
“Fortunate for us, they missed a lot of free throws,” Coach Stanley said. “It probably could have been tied going into halftime. They were fouling a lot in the final quarter. Free throws can make a difference and they were certainly a factor Saturday.”
The Scotties led 13-7 after the first quarter and 27-20 at the half. Union pushed the advantage to 45-32 going to the final frame.
This is the third straight playoff win for Union over Imani Christian since 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.