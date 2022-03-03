One more time.
The Union High boys basketball team is set to compete for a WPIAL Class 1A championship against a familiar foe — Bishop Canevin. The teams will battle for a third consecutive season, all of which coming in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
The third-seeded Scotties (22-2) are looking for their second WPIAL championship and first since 2003. They will take on the top-seeded Crusaders (19-4) at 5 p.m. Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
Third-seeded Union lost to Bishop Canevin in the semifinals last year, 68-46. The Scotties lost to the Crusaders in the quarterfinals in 2020, 40-39.
“They’re the real deal. They play a tough schedule,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “We’ve seen them in recent years; we know they’re a great basketball program.
“They have a two-headed monster, good players and good coaching. We’re going to take our chance and run with it.”
Crusaders coach Gino Palmosina notices an enhancement in the Scotties’ game from the recent meetings.
“Physicality of play. They’re really physical inside and outside,” Palmosina said. “This group that Coach Stanley has is playing well together.
“They play team defense. They win almost every loose ball. It’s going to be a very tough task for us.”
This is the fourth trip to the WPIAL championship game for Union, and third for Stanley as the coach. The Scotties won the crown in 2003 over Clairton and lost to Vincentian Academy in 2018.
“It’s always nice getting there,” Stanley said of the championship game. “The atmosphere is great. Getting to play on the big floor is great.
“The road for Class A or lower classes can be tough. We’re playing against a lot of the parochial schools. If you can get there, you take it.”
The Scotties reached the championship round with a 66-54 win over Imani Christian. Bishop Canevin moved on with a 71-36 triumph over Geibel Catholic.
Union got prepared for the rigors of the playoffs by playing a difficult schedule in the regular season. The Scotties own nonsection wins over Ellwood City Lincoln (21-3 in 3A), Beaver Falls (10-11 in 3A) and Slippery Rock (13-10) in 4A). Union played well in a 54-46 loss to Kennedy Catholic (19-4 in 2A).
“Those are the type of games that prepare you for these moments,” Stanley said. “We scrimmaged New Castle; they’ll prepare you for anybody. You don’t want to play all cupcakes.
“We want to schedule those top teams. Whether you lose them or not, they get you battle tested for the playoffs.”
Kevaughn Price (6-foot-2, Sr., guard) and Jaden Gales (6-6, Sr., forward), are averaging around 15 points per game according to Palmosina.
“Price is a man child,” Stanley said. “Gales is a big, strong, athletic kid.
“Kai Spears is a shooter. They’re the whole package. They can shoot outside, throw it inside. They create a lot of matchup problems. They have good overall size. They’re not an easy matchup for anybody. But, we’re not tiny ourselves.”
Matthew Stanley (5-10, Jr., guard), a son of the coach, paces Union in scoring at 19.3 points a game. He netted a season-high 36 points in the victory over Imani Christian. Mark Stanley (6-2, Jr., forward), Matthew’s brother, contributes 11.5 markers a matchup. Peyton Lombardo (6-1, Jr., guard) tosses in 11.2 points a game for Union.
“Matt Stanley is one of the best guards I’ve seen,” Palmosina said. “He plays at his pace. It’s hard to speed him up. He doesn’t take bad shots. It’s very uncommon to have the mid-range game that he has. He’s very skilled.”
Union is outscoring the opposition, 65.2-41.1, while Bishop Canevin is topping its opponents, 75.4-49.1.
“We have to take care of the basketball,” Coach Stanley said. “We need to limit their opportunities; they score off their defense. If we can limit the turnovers, rebounds and get good shots, that will give us a chance.”
Said Palmosina, “We have to match their physicality and match their intensity. They will bring a loud crowd. We have to stick to the game plan and take care of the boards. Hopefully the ball goes through the hoop for us.”
RJ Sledge (5-8, Fr., guard), Amari Evans (6-3, Fr., guard), Kai Spears (6-2, Sr., 6), Price and Jaden Gales will start for Bishop Canevin.
Mark Stanley, Matthew Stanley, Cameron Taylor (5-11, Jr., guard), Peyton Lombardo and Kaden Fisher (6-3, Jr., forward) will start for Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.