The Union High boys basketball team is going back to the WPIAL championship game.
The second-seeded Scotties outscored third-seeded Carlynton by 21 points in the second half to pull away and claim an 80-58 WPIAL Class 1A playoff win at Montour High.
This was the third meeting between the Section 1 rivals. The Scotties won both of the matchups in the regular season by a combined five points.
Union (22-2) is making its fifth trip to the WPIAL championship game, and fourth for Mark Stanley as the coach. The Scotties won the crown in 2003 over Clairton and lost to Vincentian Academy in 2018 and Bishop Canevin last season under Stanley.
The third-seeded Scotties are looking for their second WPIAL championship.
“It’s always exciting. It’s a long season. This is what you play for,” Stanley said. “Carlynton gave us two tough games in the regular season. That’s the same thing with this one.
“I figured we’d see them again. We got through it. At the end of this one, we were able to pull away. It was closer than the score indicated.”
The Scotties will take on top-seeded Imani Christian (17-6) in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Union led 17-16 after one quarter and 33-32 at the half. The Scotties built a 54-41 lead going to the fourth period.
“We made shots; we got looks and knocked them down,” Stanley said of the second half. “We’re capable of making the shots.”
Lucas Stanley scored 26 points with five rebounds for Union and his older brother Matthew Stanley added 22 markers and four assists. Peyton Lombardo chipped in 12 points for the winners and Kaden Fisher pulled down five boards.
Lucas Stanley hit six of the team’s 11 3-pointers.
“Lucas has been hot. The last game he had seven 3s,” said Mark Stanley, who is Lucas and Matthew’s dad. “He’s getting looks. Our guys are finding him.
“They’re gearing to slow down Matthew. They do a relatively good job. Then Cam Taylor hit two big ones. Lucas has been unconscious. He’s been playing well for us.”
The teams were sent to their respective locker rooms with under five minutes remaining in the game and Union in control. There was a power outage in the gym because of a blown transformer in the surrounding area of the school.
“We got off our feet and just talked about don’t take anything for granted,” Coach Stanley said. “They sat for about 15 minutes and were doing some running in the hallway. It was just to stay focused. I knew Carlynton wouldn’t quit. We were anxious.”
Chase Jones tossed in a game-high 27 points for the Cougars (16-7).
