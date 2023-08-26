The Union High boys golf team picked up a win Friday afternoon.
Ian DiPietro scored a 38 to lift the Scotties to a 230-232 WPIAL Section 5-2A victory over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Rocco Galmarini followed with a 42 for Union (1-5). Landon Eckert carded a 45, Nathan Chornenky delivered a 51 and Jalen Peace provided a 54.
Eli Bintrim shot a 35 for the Spartans and Seth Gilmore was next with a 43. Dillon Dugan tallied a 46, while Tyler Allison and Nolan Dugan both shot a 54.
